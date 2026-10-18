Phillips Connect Introduces Insights, Turning Smart Trailer Signals Into Clear Answers

Launching with tires and lights, Insights helps identify slow leaks, blowouts, and intermittent lighting faults, and alert the people who can fix them

- Mark Wallin, president of Phillips ConnectCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With the launch of Phillips Connect Insights, fleets can now detect a slow leak on a trailer tire or a failing light circuit before either one turns into a breakdown or an out-of-service violation. Phillips Connect Insights, introduced today at the ATA Management Conference & Exhibition in Charlotte, N.C., identifies specific, critical issues from signal patterns and routes each one to the people who can address it.Tires and lights are the first two categories of Phillips Connect Insights available."Fleets invest in smart trailer technology to transform how they run their operations, and Insights is how we keep delivering on that investment," said Mark Wallin, president and general manager of Phillips Connect. "An on-highway blowout or violation can start as a slow leak on a tire or a faulty circuit, which makes Insights a critical addition to our customers' smart trailer systems."Tire InsightsPhillips Connect Tire Insights identifies slow leaks and shows technicians which tire is losing air and how quickly, even when its pressure reads normal at the time of inspection or a fleet is running an automatic tire inflation system (ATIS). Tires account for 20.9% of vehicle out-of-service violations the second-most common category, according to the CVSA 2026 International Roadcheck.When a tire blowout happens, Phillips Connect recognizes the sudden loss of pressure and notifies the fleet, allowing the team to send roadside help or reach the driver before more miles on a blown tire put a second tire, or the safety of the driver and load, at risk. Tire Insights also flags an ATIS that is not working properly, identifies imbalance between paired tires, and reports miles driven on under-inflated tires.Lights InsightsPhillips Connect Lights Insights pinpoints which trailer light circuit has a problem, whether in the taillights, running lights, or marker lights. Insights also recognizes when a circuit cuts in and out, which is an intermittent fault that can point to a loose connection even if the light works when a technician goes to service it. For each issue, Insights tells the fleet to dispatch a trained technician and gives that technician a likely cause and what to check, including a burned-out bulb or water inside the lamp.It can also tell the difference between a partial circuit fault and a full one and confirm when a fault has cleared. Lighting issues rank among the top five vehicle out-of-service violations in the CVSA 2026 International Roadcheck, at 11.9%.Insights for Every RolePhillips Connect will roll out Insights across its smart trailer applications, so fleet, operations, safety, and maintenance teams see prioritized issues in Connect1, drivers receive urgent tire alerts through DriverAssist, and technicians see what to address on each trailer through TechAssist. Insights also integrates with the systems fleets already use to manage maintenance and equipment by creating service tickets.The launch follows a consistent approach at Phillips Connect, which adds the ability to understand new smart trailer signals and then builds the intelligence that turns those signals into action. The company plans to extend Insights across its smart trailer platform, with cargo activity during loading, unloading, and transit among the next areas of focus.Visit Phillips Connect at MCEVisitors to booth #28095 during ATA MCE, Oct. 17-20, in Charlotte, N.C., can see how Insights works across Connect1, DriverAssist, and TechAssist. Fleets interested in Insights can contact their Phillips Connect representative or visit .About Phillips ConnectPhillips Connect is a leader in smart trailer technology, giving fleets greater visibility into the location, health, utilization and cargo conditions of their trailers. The company's Connect1 platform brings together data from sensors, cameras and integrated technologies to help fleets protect freight, reduce downtime and make better operational decisions. Phillips Connect technology is used by some of the world's largest fleets to understand what is happening across their trailer operations and act on issues sooner. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Phillips Connect develops intelligent trailer solutions for the transportation industry. For more information, visit .

Krys Grondorf

Phillips Connect

+1 562-457-9686

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Phillips Connect Introduces Insights, Turning Smart Trailer Signals into Clear Answers News Provided By Phillips Connect October 18, 2026, 04:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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