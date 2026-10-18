Phillips Connect Introduces Trailersignal, Making Trailer Health Instantly Visible To Everyone

New TrailerSignal gives anyone working around a trailer a highly visible, simple trailer health and readiness status before it's dispatched

- Mark Wallin, president of Phillips ConnectCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A yard hostler can now tell from 50 feet away whether a trailer is ready to move. Phillips Connect TrailerSignal mounts on the nose of the trailer and turns health and status signals from doors, tires, lights, and liftgate smart trailer sensors into a simple, binary signal: green when the trailer is ready to go and amber when it is not. Phillips Connect is unveiling TrailerSignal today to coincide with the American Trucking Associations' Management Conference & Exhibition (MCE).TrailerSignal is part of Phillips Connect's commitment to delivering simple, intelligent, and actionable information to everyone who comes in contact with a trailer. As fleets integrate smart trailer data into their business systems, that work can take time to reach every corner of the operation, but TrailerSignal gives everyone an instant read on trailer readiness, so the hostler, dock crew, maintenance tech, and driver all get the same answer.“Every sensor we put on a smart trailer becomes more valuable when more people can act on what it knows,” said Mark Wallin, president of Phillips Connect.“TrailerSignal extends our sensor signals beyond the dashboard and puts them in front of everyone at the moment it matters most.”TrailerSignal draws its status from the Phillips Connect sensors on the trailer and integrates with a fleet's internal systems, so the light in the yard and the data in the back office tell the same story. Fleets choose which smart trailer signals feed the status, so the light reflects the conditions that matter most to their operation. Because the signal reads at a glance, no one needs to log in to Connect1 or check a phone to know whether a trailer is ready. The light stays on while the trailer is parked and turns off once it starts moving, and because it's solar-powered, it lights up even when the trailer is disconnected from power.Installing TrailerSignal on the nose of the trailer can be completed in as little as five minutes, and no wiring is needed. A solar panel recharges its built-in battery, and high-visibility green and amber LEDs read clearly from across the yard. The unit is ruggedized against dust and high-pressure washdowns and operates in freezing temperatures.Phillips Connect at MCEMCE attendees can see TrailerSignal in person and get a live demo at Phillips Connect Booth 28095 at the Charlotte Convention Center.About Phillips ConnectPhillips Connect is a leader in smart trailer technology, giving fleets greater visibility into the location, health, utilization and cargo conditions of their trailers. The company's Connect1 platform brings together data from sensors, cameras and integrated technologies to help fleets protect freight, reduce downtime and make better operational decisions. Phillips Connect technology is used by some of the world's largest fleets to understand what is happening across their trailer operations and act on issues sooner. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Phillips Connect develops intelligent trailer solutions for the transportation industry. For more information, visit .

Krys Grondorf

Phillips Connect

+1 562-457-9686

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Phillips Connect Introduces TrailerSignal, Making Trailer Health Instantly Visible to Everyone News Provided By Phillips Connect October 18, 2026, 04:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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