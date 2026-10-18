Lisa Ray Shares How Celebrating Durga Puja In Different Cities Keeps Her Connected To Her Bengali Roots

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Actress Lisa Ray reflected on her deep connection with her Bengali roots as she shared how celebrating Durga Puja in different cities across the world has kept her connected to her culture and traditions.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a heartfelt note about celebrating the festival in Goa this year. Ray also recalled how she grew up observing Durga Puja in Toronto and later found the same festive spirit in places such as Hong Kong and Dubai.

“The sound of the dhak. That unmistakable rhythm that reaches somewhere deeper than memory. And just like that, Ma is here. So happy to celebrate Shashthi, Bodhon and Adhibas in Goa this year. A little piece of Bengal in my adopted home. I grew up celebrating Durga Pujo in Toronto, and over the years I've found Ma in Hong Kong, Dubai and wherever life has carried me. Different cities, different communities, but the same familiar stirring of the heart.” she wrote.

The actress also shared her thoughts on what the festival means to her, explaining that Durga Puja goes beyond religious rituals and brings people together through a shared sense of belonging.

“For me, Pujo has never been only about ritual. It's about belonging. The fragrance of dhuno, the beat of the dhak, the rustle of a lal paar saree, the collective joy of a community coming together to welcome the Divine Mother,” she added.

Lisa further reflected on how the festival has remained an important part of her identity despite living in different parts of the world. She also spoke about passing on the same reverence for Goddess Durga to her daughters.

“Perhaps it's also about the Bengali part of me that refuses to be diluted by distance,” she wrote, recalling how she understood from a young age that the goddess represented strength, tenderness, protection and home.”

The 'Four More Shots Please' actress concluded her note by sharing,“And now, raising my own girls with that same reverence for Devi, I feel the thread of inheritance stretching across generations and geographies. I've lived in many places. But wherever the dhak sounds, something in me comes home.”

Durga Puja is one of the most important festivals in Bengali culture, celebrating Goddess Durga and her victory over evil. The festival is marked by prayers, cultural performances, traditional attire and community gatherings across India and in Bengali communities around the world.

Lisa Ray was born in Toronto, Canada, and grew up in the city's Etobicoke suburb. She comes from a mixed cultural background, with a Bengali Hindu father of Indian origin and a Polish Catholic mother. During her childhood, she also spent time in Kolkata, where she stayed with her extended family.