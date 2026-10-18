Kolkata Stampede: 19 Dead, Section 163 Imposed For Three Days

Following the stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata that claimed 19 lives, Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, has been imposed in parts of the city for three days, from October 18 to 20. According to an order issued by Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand, the restrictions apply to the area under Bowbazar Police Station, bounded by College Street, CR Avenue, Collotola Street and Eden Hospital Road.

Details of Section 163 Order

The order prohibits unlawful assemblies of five or more persons, carrying lathis, lethal or other dangerous weapons, and any acts likely to cause a breach of peace or disturb public tranquillity in the specified area.“Now, therefore, in exercise of the power conferred by Sub-Section(1) of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita(BNSS), 2023 read with the Sub-Section(3) of the said Section, I, Ajay Nand, Commissioner of Police, Kolkata being an Executive Magistrate for the Metropolitan area of Kolkata as well as in the district of South 24 Parganas(within the limits of the suburbs of Kolkata falling under Kolkata police jurisdiction)do hereby prohibit for a period of 03(three) days from 18.10.2026 to 20.10.2026 or until further order, any unlawful assembly of 05(five) or more persons, carrying of lathi, any lethal or other dangerous weapons or doing of any act which is likely to cause breach of the peace and disturbances of the public tranquility within the said Area in the town of Kolkata,” the order reads.

The order was issued in view of concerns over possible violent demonstrations, rallies and meetings that could affect public order and safety. It will remain in force for three days or until further orders.

Investigation and Aftermath

The incident occurred amid heavy crowds at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. The injured were shifted to hospitals for treatment as authorities initiated measures to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stampede. Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has announced compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a job for the family of each victim.

An investigation by the Special Task Force (STF) began to fix accountability for the incident. The Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, along with the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP) and Commissioner of Police (CP), is closely monitoring the situation. A helpline has been issued for assistance: 1800 345 5678. (ANI)

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