IAF Mi-17V5 Helicopter Rescues 12 Stranded In Chhattisgarh Floods

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17V5 helicopter on Saturday rescued 12 people, including two women and three children, who were stranded overnight due to flooding of the Indravati River, following a distress call.

The helicopter, operating from Jagdalpur, carried out the rescue operation after the people were stranded due to the rising water levels of the river.

Ongoing Flood Situation and Relief Efforts

Earlier in September, heavy rain and flooding of the Indravati River left several villages inundated, with rescue and relief operations underway across the affected areas. With water levels rising by the hour, authorities stepped up evacuation and medical assistance for flood-affected residents.

Medical Assistance for Flood Victims

At Jagdalpur Medical College, doctors are treating a growing number of patients affected by the flood, including children suffering from colds and fevers after being drenched in floodwater.

"We are facing a flood situation here, and the water level is rising by the hour. Amidst this, we are striving to provide the best possible medication to all the flood-affected patients," said Dr Abhijit Sahu, Physician at Jagdalpur Medical College.

"There are also many children who are getting drenched in the water and developing colds and fevers. We are ensuring they receive the best possible treatment," he added.

Details of the Daring Rescue

Officials said relief teams are monitoring the river level closely and relief material is being provided to affected families. Following receipt of information that 10-12 civilians were stranded in kutcha huts on the north bank of the Indravati River near Dongaghat village, a crew of the Indian Air Force's Central Air Command took off to locate and rescue them.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the crew located the civilians gathered on the rooftop of a kutcha hut after a thorough search of the area. The roof was at risk of collapsing under the force of the gushing floodwaters. Considering the limited time available and the need to ensure the civilians' safety, a daring rescue operation was undertaken. A Garud commando was lowered onto the fragile rooftop to assist the stranded people, who were then winched aboard the hovering helicopter. (ANI)

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