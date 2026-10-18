Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajinikanth, Mohanlal's Film Smashes Rs 317 Crore Mark During Weekend

Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' is having a dream run at the theatres. Director Nelson is pulling massive crowds everywhere with this highly anticipated sequel. Now, the global box office numbers are out. Tracking website Sacnilk reports that the film crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in just three days. The movie collected a massive Rs 317.15 crore worldwide so far.

Amazon Prime Video bagged the digital streaming rights for the film. The OTT platform will stream the movie only after its theatrical run ends. Producer Kalanithi Maran bankrolled the project under the Sun Pictures banner. Sree Gokulam Movies, led by Sree Gokulam Gopalan, is handling distribution across Kerala.

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Jailer 2 Day 3: 78.69% (Tamil) (2D) #Jailer2 Navelli Day 2: 24.46% (Hindi) (2D) #NayyiNavelli - The Ujjwal Nikam Story Day 2: 30.54% (Hindi) (2D) #PrahaarTheUjjwalNikamStory 3: The Conclusion Day 16: 35.31% (Hindi) (2D) #Drishyam3TheConclusion Day 2: 52.69% (Telugu) (2D) #Ranabaali 2 Day 3: 63.18% (Telugu) (2D) #Jailer2 Oorali Day 23: 71.92% (Kannada) (2D) #PremadaOorali Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) October 17, 2026

Superstar Rajinikanth returns as Muthuvel Pandian after the first part's massive success. Actor Shiva Rajkumar also makes a powerful comeback in this sequel. The star cast includes Suraj Venjaramoodu, SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Yogi Babu, and Hakim Shajahan. Director Nelson handled both the story and direction. Music director Anirudh Ravichander composed the background score and songs. Cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan shot the film, and R. Nirmal edited it.

About Jailer 2

The technical crew features Dr. K. Kiran as the production designer and Chethan D'Souza as the action director. Costume designers Pallavi Singh and Muthul Hafeez styled the actors. Sound engineer Suren G handled the sound mix, and he teamed up with S. Alagiakoothan for the sound design. Colorist Andreas Brueckel and DI Lab Annapurna Studios handled the color grading.

Santhosh Raju produced the visual effects. Makeup artists Pattanam Rasheed and C. Harinath took care of the makeup. Photographer V. Sithirasu clicked the stills, and Kabilan Chelliah did the publicity design. D. Ramesh Kuchirayar and R.S. Suresh Maniyan worked as production controllers. Executive producer Sunil Reddy and PRO Sabari complete the core team.