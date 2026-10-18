La Liga: Barca Equal Record For Best League Start

MENAFN - IANS) Madrid, Oct 18 (IANS) Luis Diaz scored a hat-trick as Bayern Munich crushed RB Leipzig 6-1 to return to the top of the Bundesliga and end a run of two consecutive draws.

The victory is their ninth in their first nine games of the 2026/27 La Liga campaign, a win that allows them to match Real Madrid's record start from the 1968/69 season.

Real Madrid won their opening nine matches in the 1968/69 season, scoring 21 goals in the process. FC Barcelona have equalled that run with the win at Betis, scoring 39 goals and conceding just nine in the process.

In 2013/14 a Barça side coached by Gerardo 'Tata Martino' and with the likes of Lionel Messi, Pedro, Neymar amongst others won their first eight matches before being held to a goalless draw in Pamplona by Osasuna. That great side has been surpassed by Hansi Flick's team.

The match represented Barcelona's toughest test so far, with Betis entering the day third in the table. Hansi Flick's side dominated early possession and opened the scoring after 10 minutes when Lamine Yamal curled a left-footed shot into the corner, leaving Betis goalkeeper Alvaro Valles with no chance.

Valentin Gomez equalized with a powerful header from Pablo Fornals' cross in the 27th minute, but Barcelona regained the lead in the 41st when Rodri headed home after Valles misjudged a corner.

Betis thought it had leveled again a minute later through Giovani Lo Celso's volley, but VAR ruled the strike out for a handball by Cucho Hernandez in the build-up.

Yamal set up Gabriel Jesus to score Barcelona's third in the 51st minute, and Betis responded through Abde Ezzalzouli just two minutes later.

Tensions flared when Betis midfielder Facundo Bernal was sent off following an altercation with Yamal, in which Bernal appeared to grab the forward by the neck before headbutting him.

With a one-player advantage, Barcelona took greater control. Eric Garcia added a fourth in the 62nd minute and Dani Olmo sealed the scoring with a strike in the 81st.

Flick's team can claim the record for themselves if they can beat none other than Real Madrid with next Sunday's Clásico in the league at Spotify Camp Nou taking on even greater importance as the blaugranes attempt to make it a perfect 10 in La Liga in 2026/27.