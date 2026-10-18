Weekly Review Of Azerbaijani Currency Market
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|October 5
|1.7000
|October 12
|1.7000
|October 6
|1.7000
|October 13
|1.7000
|October 7
|1.7000
|October 14
|1.7000
|October 8
|1.7000
|October 15
|1.7000
|October 9
|1.7000
|October 16
|1.7000
|Average exchange rate for the week
|1.7000
|Average exchange rate for the week
|1.7000
Over the course of the week, the official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro rose by 0.0037 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.00466 manat compared to the previous week, standing at 1.90514 manat per euro.
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro:
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|October 5
|1.9014
|October 12
|1.9053
|October 6
|1.9069
|October 13
|1.8992
|October 7
|1.9095
|October 14
|1.9055
|October 8
|1.9048
|October 15
|1.9067
|October 9
|1.9023
|October 16
|1.9090
|Average exchange rate for the week
|1.90498
|Average exchange rate for the week
|1.90514
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles increased by 0.0342 manat. The weighted average exchange rate rose by 0.01694 manat compared to the previous week, to 2.01922 manat per 100 rubles.
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against 100 Russian rubles:
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|October 5
|2.0238
|October 12
|1.9948
|October 6
|2.0032
|October 13
|2.0276
|October 7
|1.9963
|October 14
|2.0299
|October 8
|1.9883
|October 15
|2.0148
|October 9
|1.9998
|October 16
|2.0290
|Average exchange rate for the week
|2.00228
|Average exchange rate for the week
|2.01922
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0002 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.0002 manat compared to the previous week, amounting to 0.0343 manat per lira.
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the Turkish lira:
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|October 5
|0.0346
|October 12
|0.0345
|October 6
|0.0346
|October 13
|0.0344
|October 7
|0.0346
|October 14
|0.0344
|October 8
|0.0345
|October 15
|0.0344
|October 9
|0.0345
|October 16
|0.0343
|Average exchange rate for the week
|0.0346
|Average exchange rate for the week
|0.0344
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