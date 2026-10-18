Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Weekly Review Of Azerbaijani Currency Market


Date: 2026-10-18 12:01:24

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. This week (from October 12 through 16), the exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged.

According to Trend 's calculations, based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the weighted average exchange rate for the week was 1.7000 manat.

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar:

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate
October 5 1.7000 October 12 1.7000
October 6 1.7000 October 13 1.7000
October 7 1.7000 October 14 1.7000
October 8 1.7000 October 15 1.7000
October 9 1.7000 October 16 1.7000
Average exchange rate for the week 1.7000 Average exchange rate for the week 1.7000

Over the course of the week, the official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro rose by 0.0037 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.00466 manat compared to the previous week, standing at 1.90514 manat per euro.

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro:

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate
October 5 1.9014 October 12 1.9053
October 6 1.9069 October 13 1.8992
October 7 1.9095 October 14 1.9055
October 8 1.9048 October 15 1.9067
October 9 1.9023 October 16 1.9090
Average exchange rate for the week 1.90498 Average exchange rate for the week 1.90514

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles increased by 0.0342 manat. The weighted average exchange rate rose by 0.01694 manat compared to the previous week, to 2.01922 manat per 100 rubles.

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against 100 Russian rubles:

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate
October 5 2.0238 October 12 1.9948
October 6 2.0032 October 13 2.0276
October 7 1.9963 October 14 2.0299
October 8 1.9883 October 15 2.0148
October 9 1.9998 October 16 2.0290
Average exchange rate for the week 2.00228 Average exchange rate for the week 2.01922

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0002 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.0002 manat compared to the previous week, amounting to 0.0343 manat per lira.

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the Turkish lira:

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate
October 5 0.0346 October 12 0.0345
October 6 0.0346 October 13 0.0344
October 7 0.0346 October 14 0.0344
October 8 0.0345 October 15 0.0344
October 9 0.0345 October 16 0.0343
Average exchange rate for the week 0.0346 Average exchange rate for the week 0.0344

MENAFN18102026000187011040ID1111825595


Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search