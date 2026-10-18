Kashmera Shah Begins Second Directorial As Independent Filmmaker: Feel Proud Seeing My Dream Unfold

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Actress-filmmaker Kashmera Shah has embarked on a new chapter in her career as she begins work on her second directorial venture as an independent filmmaker.

Kashmera took to Instagram, where she shared glimpses of her journey from Greece and added that filming in the European country is not just a location choice but also a character in the story.

Kashmera took to Instagram, where she wrote in the caption section:“Starting this new chapter with my second directorial as an independent filmmaker feels exhilarating and honestly, I wouldn't have it any other way. I feel proud seeing my dream unfold.”

Kashmera mentioned that she believes in“dreams coming true.”

“Do believe in dreams, they do come true. It happens when you open your eyes, step outside your comfort zone, and have faith. Filming in Greece isn't just a location choice; it's a character in our story. Grateful for this crew, this moment, and the courage to tell stories my way. @realkaranmehra @tannazirani_ @iankitraaj @krushna30@bulletmicrodrama @zeetv @zee5 #kashmerashah #greece#kavala #filmmaking #microdramas.”

Kashmera married his long time boyfriend Krushna in 2013. They met at the sets of the movie Aur Pappu Paas Ho Gaya, directed by Shyam Soni.

The couple are recently seen in the third season of funny culinary show“Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment”, they star alongside Aly Goni, Jannat Zubair, Elvish Yadav, Isha Malviya, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh. It is hosted by Bharti Singh, and judged by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

Kashmera is known for her work in Hindi and Marathi films. She was also a contestant on the reality shows Bigg Boss 1, Nach Baliye 3 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4.

Kashmera gained the spotlight with her work in the survival thriller film“Jungle” directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The movie is about a group of bandits, led by forest brigand, "Durga Narayan Chaudhary", that hold a bunch of tourists hostage.

Krushna is known for his humorous work in comedy shows on Indian television such as Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao, The Kapil Sharma Show, and The Great Indian Kapil Show.

He gained fame as a comedian after participating in several seasons of the Comedy Circus. He also participated in dance reality shows, including Nach Baliye 3 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4.