TN: Tiruvannamalai Gears Up For 'Karthigai Deepam' Festival Over 50 Lakh Devotees Expected

MENAFN - IANS) Tiruvannamalai, Oct 18 (IANS) Extensive security, transport and civic arrangements are being planned in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai as more than 50 lakh devotees are expected to visit Arunachaleswarar Temple during the Karthigai Deepam festival, scheduled from November 12 to 28.

The main event, Maha Deepam, will be celebrated on November 24, with an estimated 45 lakh to 50 lakh devotees expected in the town. The temple car festival is expected to attract around eight lakh visitors.

Public Works and Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister C. Ramesh co-chaired a preparedness review at the district Collectorate on Saturday, attended by Collector Vandhana Garg and departmental officials.

Security arrangements will give particular attention to women, children and senior citizens, while facilities will also be provided for persons with disabilities.

Police deployment is being planned at regular intervals, especially during the Maha Deepam celebrations. A six-member police team headed by a sub-inspector is proposed for every 500 metres. Additional watchtowers will strengthen surveillance, while the existing network of 750 CCTV cameras will be made operational ahead of the festival.

Centralised control rooms at the Collectorate and the Superintendent of Police's office are planned to monitor camera feeds round the clock and coordinate responses to emergencies.

Temporary bus termini will be established at identified locations on the outskirts, with shuttle services connecting them to the town. Vehicle entry restrictions, particularly on Maha Deepam day, are intended to reduce congestion and facilitate the movement of devotees.

Civic preparations include adequate drinking water taps, toilets and streetlights across the town and along the Girivalam route. Health help desks will be established at key locations, and ambulances will remain available to respond to medical emergencies.

Jute mats are proposed along two kilometres of footpaths to offer relief to barefoot devotees walking on heated surfaces. Children attending the festival will be provided with wristbands as part of measures to improve their safety.

Tickets for Deepam darshan will be distributed through the temple administration's website. The online arrangement forms part of preparations to regulate access during the celebrations, when large crowds are expected to converge on the temple.

Departments have been tasked with coordinating arrangements to ensure that devotees have access to essential services throughout the festival, with particular emphasis on managing the surge in visitors during major rituals.