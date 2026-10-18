Gold, Silver Prices Today, October 18: Check 22K, 24K Gold And Silver Prices In Your City
|CIty
|22K Gold (10g)
|24K Gold (10g)
|Silver (1kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 1,36,510
|Rs 1,49,247
|Rs 2,15,748
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,36,327
|Rs 1,49,047
|Rs 2,15,673
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,36,144
|Rs 1,48,847
|Rs 2,15,773
|Chennai
|Rs 1,36,588
|Rs 1,49,332
|Rs 2,15,773
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,36,501
|Rs 1,49,237
|Rs 2,15,833
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,36,556
|Rs 1,49,297
|Rs 2,15,708
Gold purity is an important consideration when comparing prices. While 24K gold is generally used for investment products such as bars and coins, 22K gold is widely used in jewellery because it offers greater durability.
Silver prices are also closely watched by buyers purchasing jewellery, utensils, coins and investment products. However, the final amount paid at a jewellery store may differ from the quoted metal rate because of making charges, applicable taxes and dealer premiums.
Before making a purchase, consumers should confirm the day's rate with a local jeweller and check the purity and additional charges applicable to their chosen product.
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