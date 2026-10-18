AP, Telangana Weather Alert: Heavy Rains, Gusty Winds To Lash THESE Districts 3 Days, Check Forecast

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana weather update: Heavy rains and gusty winds are forecast in several districts over the next three days. Check the latest IMD alert, expected weather conditions and areas likely to be affected.

The weather in the Telugu states has changed suddenly. A cyclonic circulation over North Tamil Nadu and South Coastal Andhra, along with a trough stretching to the Northwest Bay of Bengal, has triggered this massive weather shift.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rains across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for the next three days. The administration is on high alert because thunderstorms and gusty winds blowing at 30 to 50 kmph will hit the region.

The Northeast monsoon is showing a strong impact on Andhra Pradesh. Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions are receiving widespread rainfall. Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Prakasam, and Nellore districts will see scattered rain with thunderstorms.

Officials have warned fishermen not to venture into the sea because gusty winds at 40 to 50 kmph, peaking at 60 kmph, will make the sea very rough. Chittoor, Tirupati, YSR Kadapa, and Annamayya districts will also experience heavy rains with lightning strikes.

The Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow alert for several districts in Telangana. The IMD stated that Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Rangareddy districts will receive moderate to heavy rainfall in isolated places. Officials have advised people to stay alert because wind speeds will reach 30 to 40 kmph during this time.

Hyderabad city is experiencing mild cold winds and fog in the morning, while afternoon temperatures are touching 32 to 33 degrees Celsius due to the hot sun. The sky will turn cloudy after the afternoon, and areas like LB Nagar, Uppal, Dilsukhnagar, Kukatpally, and Gachibowli will see light to moderate showers with thunderstorms by evening or night.

Traffic police have requested commuters to take precautions as the rain might cause severe traffic jams on the roads. The disaster management department has strictly warned citizens not to stand under trees and large hoardings to avoid lightning strikes.

Crops have reached the harvesting stage in many areas right now. These sudden rains, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, are causing huge worry for the farmers.

Agriculture department officials have requested farmers to move their harvested crops and grain to safe places or cover them properly with tarpaulins. They also advised farmers working in the fields to rush into safe buildings immediately as soon as they spot lightning and thunderstorms.