MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Gov. Spencer J. Cox will lead a trade and diplomatic delegation to Ireland and Northern Ireland Oct. 20–28. Organized by the Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED) in partnership with World Trade Center Utah (WTC Utah), the delegation includes state officials, members of the Utah Legislature, higher education leaders and Utah business executives.

The mission will help Utah companies explore European markets and build trade and research partnerships in life sciences, energy infrastructure, quantum computing, advanced manufacturing and digital technology. Meetings will connect Utah businesses, universities and state leaders with counterparts working in these fields.

The mission will begin in Dublin, where the delegation plans to meet with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, U.S. Ambassador to Ireland Edward Walsh and members of the Irish Parliament. A visit to startup accelerator Dogpatch Labs will focus on opportunities for collaboration among Irish and Utah businesses and research institutions.

In Galway, the delegation will meet with Utah-based Merit Medical and medical technology company Medtronic, and participate in university meetings focused on health technology.

In Belfast, the delegation will meet with local leaders and economic development officials to explore business opportunities. The mission will conclude in Dublin with a market briefing and technology panel discussion at Google's European headquarters.

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Gov. Cox to lead trade mission to Ireland and Northern Ireland News Provided By October 18, 2026, 03:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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