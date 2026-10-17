US Condemns Attack On Photojournalist Heidi Levine In West Bank

The attack by alleged Israeli settlers on Washington Post Photojournalist Heidi Levine in the West Bank has drawn widespread condemnation. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that US President Trump was disturbed by the images of the attack. "We're very disturbed by those images and what we're seeing....the President has been very clear, he's said this repeatedly, he does not want to see friction or crisis going on in the West Bank," he told reporters at Joint Base Andrews.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee demanded action against the attackers and said the US had called for a full investigation of the incident. "Heidi Levine, photojournalist for Washington Post suffered serious injuries from vicious & cowardly attack. Heidi is US Citizen, clear ID as journalist. Details of who under investigation, but those who attacked unarmed reporter should spend YRS in prison. We have called for a full investigation, arrest, and prosecution to the fullest extent of the law to whoever participated in this. Attacking a female photographer is despicable act of terror carried out by masked cowards. Dishonourable act of senseless violence," he said.

Israeli President Condemns Violence

Israeli President Isaac Herzog condemned the violence and said the despicable behaviour does not represent the values of his country. "I just called Washington Post photographer Heidi Levine, who was brutally attacked by violent rioters on Friday. As President of the State of Israel, I strongly condemn this outrageous and shocking violence, both the terrible attack on Heidi and other grave incidents of violence, such as what took place today in Taybeh. I expressed my deepest sorrow to Heidi and apologized for what she went through. The despicable behaviour of the perpetrators of this attack does not represent the citizens or the values of the State of Israel. Israel is a democratic state governed by the rule of law, and it must act with full force against every form of violence. Each incident is being thoroughly investigated, and we await the findings. All government, security, and law enforcement authorities must use every means at their disposal to investigate thoroughly, apprehend these lawbreakers, and bring them to justice with the fullest extent of the law. On behalf of the entire nation, I wish Heidi good health and a speedy recovery," Herzog said.

Details of the Attack and Injuries

Meanwhile, Heidi Levine underwent surgery at Beilinson Hospital on Saturday after being attacked by Jewish rioters during an olive harvest in the Binyamin region of the West Bank on Friday. Jerusalem Post reported that Levine's condition was described as moderate and that she had sustained injuries to her limbs

Levine's Account from Hospital

Speaking to the Committee for Protection of Journalists (CPJ) from her hospital bed, Levine, said that she was“attacked by a gang of masked settlers”.“They pushed me to the ground and they were kicking me for, I think at least 10 minutes,” she said, confirming that she had identified herself to them as an American journalist.“Hopefully nothing is broken, but I will need stitches in my hand, stitches on my back,” she added. Levine said she did not personally see the Israeli military at the scene, but saw tear gas and stunt grenades fired, insinuating that Israeli soldiers must have been there. She also said her bag, camera, and phone were stolen during the attack.

CPJ Highlights Pattern of Violence

“The brutal beating of Heidi Levine is neither isolated nor the first on a journalist covering the olive harvest in the West Bank. It's part of a disturbing pattern of violence and harassment against journalists regardless of their nationalities,” said Sara Qudah, CPJ regional director.

In September this year, CPJ documented an increase in intensity of settler attacks against journalists in the West Bank. In 2026 alone, CPJ has reviewed at least 16 incidents involving at least 35 local and international journalists that involved physical attacks, harassment, obstruction and intimidation of members of the press.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)