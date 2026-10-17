Durga Puja 2026 Weather: Rain Threatens Pandal Hopping Plans Check Forecast Before You Step Out

Durga Puja preparations are in full swing across the state. People are eagerly waiting for the festival to wear new clothes, go pandal hopping, and hang out with friends and family. But a sudden change in the weather is causing some worry right before the celebrations. A low pressure system is forming in the Bay of Bengal. Everyone is now asking the same question: will it rain during the festival days?

The weather department has shared its latest forecast. The weather conditions in the Bay of Bengal might bring rain to several districts in South Bengal. Meteorologists are keeping a close watch on Kolkata and its nearby areas. The actual impact of the rain will depend entirely on which way the low pressure system moves.

What is the weather forecast for Kolkata and South Bengal?

Districts like Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, and East Midnapore might see scattered rain before the Puja begins. The forecast predicts light to moderate showers in some places. A few areas might even get thunderstorms.

Will it rain during the main Puja days?

People are anxious about the weather during the main festival, but the latest updates bring some relief. The Indian Meteorological Department predicts mostly dry weather across West Bengal between October 18 and October 22. However, a few districts in North Bengal might experience light rain or thunderstorms on the very first day.