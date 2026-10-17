India, West Indies Draw T20 Series After Rain Washes Out Decider

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) India and West Indies had to settle for a 2-2 draw in their five-match T20 series after the fifth and deciding game ended with no result due to rain on Saturday, October 17.

Persistent showers delayed the start and reduced the contest to nine overs per side before West Indies won the toss and elected to field.

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India lost opener Abhishek Sharma for six off the bowling of Keemo Paul but Ishan Kishan then hammered 30 off 10 balls to provide the early impetus.

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The hosts surged to 118-5 in 7.4 overs but rain returned before the innings could be completed, forcing the players off the field. With conditions failing to improve, officials ended the match and both teams shared the series honours.

The match was the first international fixture at Chinnaswamy Stadium in two years. Veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, recalled to India's T20 squad for the first time since November 2022, was denied the chance to mark his return with the ball.

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