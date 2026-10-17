Doha's Waterfront Beckons As Families Plan Weekend Outings

Hazy skies and warm weather set the scene along Doha's Corniche yesterday, where traditional wooden boats lined the waterfront, and the city's shaded roads and green spaces offered a glimpse of the capital's outdoor appeal.

The views were a reminder that a weekend outing need not involve travelling far from home. From a leisurely walk along the bay to an evening spent exploring the city's cultural attractions, families have plenty of options to make the most of their time off.

Yesterday, the Department of Meteorology forecast hot daytime conditions with occasional clouds, following hazy to misty conditions in some places early in the day. Some clouds were expected overnight into Saturday.

For those planning to head outdoors, the Corniche remains an appealing choice, with its waterfront views, open promenade and traditional wooden boats. The area offers opportunities for a family stroll, photography or simply taking a break from the pace of the city.

Doha's parks and shaded green spaces offer another setting for families, particularly those with young children. As the weather remains hot, however, visitors are advised to carry water, seek shade and plan outdoor activities for the cooler hours of the day.

Families looking to combine a walk with a cultural outing can head to Katara Cultural Village, while Souq Waqif offers a chance to wander through traditional alleyways, browse local shops and enjoy a meal.

For those who would rather spend time by the sea, Qatar's beaches provide another option, subject to local access arrangements and conditions.

Early mornings and evenings are generally better suited to outdoor activities during hot weather. Although occasional clouds may soften the bright skies, they should not be taken as a sign that temperatures will drop significantly.

Whether it is a stroll beside the water, an afternoon in a shaded park or an evening exploring one of Doha's popular destinations, a little planning can help families enjoy the weekend while staying comfortable in the heat.

weekend outings Doha Corniche