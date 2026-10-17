Fraudsters Turning Social Media Into A Weapon

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Experts warn that oversharing personal details can expose users and their contacts to financial scams and identity theft.

Fraudsters are increasingly turning publicly available social media information into a weapon, exploiting personal relationships and human trust to steal sensitive data, hijack accounts and orchestrate financial scams, cybersecurity experts have warned, in statements to reporters.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has cautioned against social engineering, a form of fraud that manipulates people into disclosing confidential information or performing actions that compromise their security.

It has also urged the public to verify the identities of advertisers before engaging with sponsored advertisements on social media.

Experts said criminals often need neither sophisticated hacking tools nor advanced technical skills.

Instead, they gather information from social media profiles, online publications and professional platforms to impersonate trusted individuals and construct convincing fraudulent scenarios.

Khalid al-Ammari, a technology specialist, said that fraudsters exploit psychological vulnerabilities through impersonation, misleading claims, fabricated emergencies and deceptive communications designed to extract personal blade-->





Khalid al-Ammari

Such schemes may involve e-mails posing as official correspondence, fictitious prize notifications or seemingly innocent conversations that gradually lead victims to reveal confidential details.

Criminals may also target employees to gain access to an organisation's data and systems.

Al-Ammari stressed that awareness remains the first line of defence, urging users never to share passwords or sensitive information with unverified individuals or entities.

Mohammed Saeed al-Saqatri, an information technology expert, said that criminals can build detailed profiles of their targets by examining social media posts, photographs, comments and interactions.

These details may reveal family relationships, friendships, professional connections and daily routines, enabling fraudsters to identify potential victims and those most likely to trust them.

In one common scenario, a criminal impersonates someone whose account has been compromised and contacts their friends or relatives requesting urgent financial assistance.

Familiar details about the person's life can make the appeal appear genuine, increasing the likelihood that the recipient will transfer money without verifying the request.

Al-Saqatri warned against publicly disclosing travel plans and daily movements, emphasising the importance of using social media responsibly and limiting unnecessary personal blade-->





Mohammed Saeed al-Saqatri

Dr Mohammed al-Jufairi, an information technology and artificial intelligence (AI) expert, said social engineering exploits the human element, allowing criminals to circumvent security measures without directly breaching technical blade-->





Dr Mohammed al-Jufairi

Fraudsters may pose as employers, professional contacts or admirers of a person's work, gradually building trust before requesting credentials or directing the target to fraudulent websites.

Such schemes may seek passwords, e-mail credentials and one-time passwords (OTPs).

Abdullatif Zainal highlighted the risks posed by fake online platforms targeting professionals, including writers and journalists, with invitations to publish their work.

Victims may be asked to register using a username and password.

If they reuse credentials associated with their e-mail or professional accounts, criminals can exploit them to gain access to other services and confidential information.

Zainal stressed that passwords and information concerning investments, projects and employers must remain confidential and be shared only through authorised channels.

He added that cybersecurity is a collective responsibility involving everyone in an organisation, from support staff to senior management.

The experts urged users to verify unusual requests through independent channels, avoid suspicious links, use unique passwords for different accounts and exercise caution before sharing personal information.

Their warning is clear:“Information shared casually online can become a powerful tool in the hands of criminals, putting not only account holders but also their families, friends and colleagues at risk.”

financial scams social media sensitive data Ministry of Interior