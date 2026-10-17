Texas A&M At Qatar Names 'Alumnus Of The Year' For 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Texas A&M University at Qatar (TAMUQ), a Qatar Foundation partner university, has named Abdulrahman al-Hababi, Class of 2014, Alumnus of the Year for 2026.

Al-Hababi is the 11th alumnus to be recognised with the award.

He joins previous winners Muna al-Mohannadi (Class of 2010), Yousef al-Jaber (2007), Mariam al-Meer (2012), Dr Nayef Alyafei (2009), Mariam al-Bishri (2012), Bassam Ahmad (2011), Abeer Abuhelaiqa (2011), Azhar Khan (2013), Ali al-Dashti (2008), and Mohammed al-Shareef (2012).

“Texas A&M at Qatar is where my journey began,” al-Hababi said.

“When I first walked onto this campus in 2009, I came with ambition and a desire to learn; I left with something far greater, as an education, a community and a set of values that have guided every chapter of my life since then,” he said.

“Being named the 2026 Alumnus of the Year by the university that gave me my foundation is deeply meaningful and grateful,” al-Hababi continued.“I accept this recognition not simply as an honour, but as a responsibility to continue serving Qatar, advancing knowledge, giving back to the Aggie community and creating opportunities for the generations that follow on global stage.”

He graduated from TAMUQ with a degree in electrical engineering and joined the Ministry of Interior, where he led the LTE (long-term evolution) core network supporting secure and reliable mission-critical voice and data communications for Qatar's public-safety agencies.

Al-Hababi's responsibilities were particularly important during major national and international events when resilient communications infrastructure was essential to public safety and operational continuity.

His contributions in this area represent meaningful and sustained service to Qatar and to the development of its critical telecommunications capabilities.

Al-Hababi is dedicated to furthering his education, having earned a master's degree in cybersecurity from Hamad Bin Khalifa University and pursued executive education through the Qatar Leadership Centre.

He is now pursuing a PhD at Texas A&M's College Station campus, where his studies in machine learning, 6G communications and more are addressing challenges of global importance and contributing to the rapidly evolving international field of next-generation communications.

“Our graduates are the most visible example of the success of this university and Abdulrahman embodies all of the core values that Texas A&M graduates share: Respect, excellence, leadership, loyalty, integrity and selfless service,” TAMUQ dean Cesar Octavio Malave said.“He has combined professional achievement with national service, advanced scholarship, continuing education, and loyalty to our university community.”

Tamuq Qatar Foundation electrical engineering Ministry of Interior