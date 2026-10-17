AJMI Graduates New Generation Of TV Presenters

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Al Jazeera Media Institute (AJMI) has graduated 14 trainees from its Television Presenting Diploma programme, equipping them with the practical skills and professional knowledge needed to pursue careers in television journalism and broadcasting.

The diploma combined theoretical instruction with hands-on training, covering the fundamentals of television presentation, news anchoring and talk-show hosting.

Participants also received training in journalistic editing, vocal techniques and Arabic language proficiency, providing them with a comprehensive foundation for professional on-screen blade-->





The fresh graduates with officials.

The programme was delivered by a team of experienced trainers from the Al Jazeera Media Network, including journalists Jalal Chahda, Elsie Abou Assi, Hassan Jamoul and Qatari journalist Mohammed al-Marri, alongside trainers Ammar Yahya and Abdel Fattah Bouakkaz, and Dr Ibrahim Mansour.

Addressing the graduates, Abdullah Falah al-Saeed, the director of the AJMI's Training Department, congratulated them on completing the professional diploma and expressed hope that their training would serve as a stepping stone towards successful and impactful careers in the media industry.

He stressed that television presenting extends far beyond appearing before the camera, requiring thorough preparation, strong language skills, self-confidence and the ability to respond professionally to different situations.

Al-Saeed noted that graduation marked not only the completion of a formal training programme but also the beginning of a continuous journey of learning and development.

Exceptional presenters, he said, are shaped by knowledge, credibility and an enduring sense of professional curiosity.

Speaking on behalf of the graduates, Omar Akbash reflected on the diverse backgrounds and shared ambitions that had brought the participants together.

“When we first arrived at this Institute, each of us brought a different background, some came from behind the microphone, others from the football pitch, and many from the corridors of law schools (though without ever practising the profession),” he said.“Yet, we all arrived sharing a common dream, one we had not yet had the chance to pursue.”

The graduation highlights the Institute's continued role in developing media talent and preparing aspiring presenters to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving broadcasting landscape.

AJMI Television Presenting Diploma programme television journalism broadcasting