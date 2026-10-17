Two Rape Accused Arrested After Police Encounter In UP's Ghaziabad

MENAFN - IANS) Ghaziabad, Oct 18 (IANS) Two rape accused have been arrested following a police encounter in the Vijay Nagar area of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, officials said on Sunday.

Both the accused sustained bullet wounds on their legs and are receiving treatment, they added.

According to the police, late at night, information was received from an informant that two suspects, wanted in connection with a rape case in the Vijay Nagar area, had been spotted near the Jal Nigam plant in the Sajwan Nagar area.

Acting on this tip-off, the Vijay Nagar police set up a barrier near the housing society and began conducting checks, officials said.

"During the operation, two individuals were seen approaching on a motorcycle. When the police attempted to stop them, as they were travelling from the direction of Sajwan Nagar toward a society, the pair tried to turn around and flee," an official said.

"Due to the uneven terrain, they lost their balance and fell; upon seeing the police party approaching, they opened fire. In the ensuing retaliatory fire, carried out by the police in self-defence, both suspects were struck in the legs," he added.

The accused have been identified as 48-year-old Mustakim, a resident of Chaman Colony, and 40-year-old Pradeep, a resident of Siddharth Vihar, according to the police.

Authorities recovered two illegal country-made firearms, two live cartridges, a motorcycle without a number plate, and two mobile phones from their possession.

"Both individuals have been transported to a hospital. The situation at the scene remains calm and under control, and further legal proceedings are currently underway," police said.

In a separate incident earlier on October 17, Raj alias Rajendra Pandey, a 22-year-old wanted robber carrying a Rs 10,000 reward, was arrested after a police encounter near the Kilhouda Border in Ghaziabad's Bhojpur area.

According to the officials, the accused tried to flee on a bike when signalled to stop, causing the bike to slip.

"He opened fire at the police team using a country-made pistol. Police fired back in self-defence, injuring him in the leg," officials said.

A 315-bore illegal pistol, a live cartridge, a spent shell, a stolen motorcycle, and a looted mobile phone were recovered from the accused.