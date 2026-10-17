Heavy Rain Forecast For 17 TN Districts NDRF Team To Be Sent To Chennai

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 18 (IANS) Heavy rain is likely across 17 districts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, including Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram, as persistent showers leave low-lying neighbourhoods in the state capital waterlogged and prompt preparations for possible rescue operations.

The Meteorological Department attributed the rainfall to an atmospheric circulation over northern Tamil Nadu and adjoining southern coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The weather system is expected to bring further rain to several northern, western and central districts. Besides Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram, the districts likely to receive heavy rain on Sunday are Chengalpattu, the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Salem, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Tiruvannamalai and Erode.

The forecast comes as heavy showers continue in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu. Water has accumulated in low-lying areas of the capital, raising concerns over further inundation if the rainfall persists.

Following heavy rain at six locations in Chennai on Saturday, a National Disaster Response Force team is being sent to the city as a precautionary measure. The personnel will be drawn from the force's battalion at Nagarikuppam, near Arakkonam. The deployment is intended to strengthen preparedness for rescue operations during heavy rain and flooding.

Precautionary arrangements have been initiated to enable an emergency response should conditions worsen.

The Meteorological Department has also forecast heavy rain across a wider stretch of the state on Monday, with several coastal and interior districts expected to receive showers.

The districts covered by Monday's heavy rain forecast include Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Thoothukudi, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur and Perambalur.

Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is also likely in Tiruchirappalli, the Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Tirunelveli on Monday, according to the department.

The two-day outlook indicates that rain could affect both the northern districts already experiencing showers and parts of the Cauvery delta and southern Tamil Nadu. Chennai and its neighbouring districts feature in the forecasts for both days.

With waterlogging already reported in the capital, the planned NDRF deployment forms part of preparations to respond to any deterioration in conditions. The team is expected to support rescue efforts if heavy rain triggers flooding.

The immediate focus remains on preparedness in Chennai, while the forecast for Monday extends the area of concern to additional districts along the coast and across the state's interior regions.