Kolkata Stampede: 19 Dead, 25 Injured At Chorbagan Durga Puja

At least 19 people were killed and 25 others injured in a stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata, with the injured admitted to Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Government Response and Probe

The West Bengal government has announced compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a job for the family of each victim. An investigation by the Special Task Force (STF) began to fix accountability for the incident. The Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, along with the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP) and Commissioner of Police (CP), is closely monitoring the situation. A helpline has been issued for assistance: 1800 345 5678.

“Tragic stampede at North Kolkata's Chorbagan Puja pandal leaves 19 dead and 25 injured. The Chief Minister, along with the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, DGP and CP is closely monitoring the situation. The State Govt has announced compensation of ₹25 lakh & a job for victims' families. An STF probe will be conducted to fix accountability. Helpline: 1800 345 5678,” the official account of the Chief Minister's Office shared.

Tragic stampede at North Kolkata's Chorbagan Puja pandal leaves 17 dead and 25 injured. The Chief Minister, along with the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, DGP and CP is closely monitoring the situation. The State Govt has announced a compensation of ₹25 lakh & a job for victims' families. An STF probe will be conducted to fix accountability. Helpline: 1800 345 5678 - Chief Minister's Office, Govt. of West Bengal (@cmowbgov) October 18, 2026

CM Adhikari said that the state government was making every possible effort to assist the bereaved families and ensure proper medical treatment for the injured. "This is a tragic incident. 19 people have lost their lives, 17 of whom died on the spot. 25 people have been injured; 24 of them are out of danger, while one remains in critical condition. The government is making every possible effort. We are working even through the night, and we have also announced compensation," he said. (ANI)

EAM Jaishankar Extends Condolences

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also expressed grief over the incident and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

Deeply pained by the stampede in Kolkata. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured. - Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 18, 2026

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote,“Deeply pained by the stampede in Kolkata. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)