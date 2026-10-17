Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, October 18: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Cities
|City
|Petrol (per litre)
|Diesel (per litre)
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|Mumbai
|Rs 111.21
|Rs 97.83
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.51
|Rs 99.82
|Chennai
|Rs 107.76
|Rs 99.55
|Bengaluru
|Rs 111.68
|Rs 99.56
|Hyderabad
|Rs 116.15
|Rs 104.23
For commuters, transport operators and businesses, daily fuel prices remain an important consideration when calculating travel and operating expenses. Even when rates remain unchanged, monitoring prices can help motorists keep track of their routine spending.
The latest city-wise fuel rates provide a reference for consumers checking petrol and diesel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
Motorists should check the applicable rates at local fuel stations, as prices can differ across locations. International crude oil prices, currency movements and decisions by oil marketing companies will continue to be key factors to watch for potential changes in domestic fuel prices. For now, consumers can use the city-wise table below to compare the listed petrol and diesel rates before planning their fuel expenses.
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