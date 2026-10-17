Al Sadd Seek Redemption As Al Duhail Eye Another Statement Win

MENAFN - Gulf Times) All eyes will turn to Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Sunday evening as Qatar's football heavyweights, Al Sadd and Al Duhail, prepare to renew their fierce rivalry in a highly anticipated clash of the Qatar Stars League.

Whenever these two sides meet, the occasion is rarely short of drama, intensity or quality. With both teams boasting considerable technical ability and ambitions of challenging for the league title, Sunday's encounter promises to be another compelling chapter in one of most eagerly awaited domestic fixtures.

For defending champions Al Sadd, the mission is clear: bounce back, restore confidence and reclaim the top spot. For Al Duhail, the challenge is to build on their recent resurgence and strengthen their position among the league's leading contenders.

The defending champions head into the derby with 12 points, but their momentum was checked by a disappointing 3-2 defeat against Al Arabi in the previous round. The result ended their winning streak and left the team eager to respond in front of their home supporters.

Against a familiar and formidable rival, Al Sadd will need to rediscover the sharpness, composure and attacking rhythm that have made them such a formidable force. The pressure is undoubtedly on, but the occasion also offers an opportunity to make an immediate statement of intent.

Head coach Razvan Lucescu knows the size of the task awaiting his players and has called for a determined, disciplined performance from the opening whistle.

“It will be a very tough match between two excellent teams, and I expect it to be exciting and entertaining. It is very important for us to give our all and achieve victory, as we need to get back on the winning track,” Lucescu said.

The Al Sadd coach stressed that desire alone would not be enough. His players must remain focused, fight for every ball and maintain their concentration throughout the contest.

For Lucescu, the key will be seeing his team approach the match with the right mentality and the determination to compete until the final whistle. Against opponents of Al Duhail's calibre, even a brief lapse in concentration could prove costly.

While Al Sadd are looking to recover from a setback, Al Duhail arrive with renewed belief following an emphatic 4-0 victory over Al Shamal.

That result lifted the Red Knights to nine points and third place in the standings, providing a timely boost ahead of one of their biggest tests of the campaign.

Djamel Belmadi's side will now look to carry that momentum into Sunday's showdown, knowing that another victory would not only strengthen their position but also bring them closer to the top of the table.

However, the Al Duhail coach is under no illusions about the challenge awaiting his team. He recognises that matches against Al Sadd are often decided by fine margins, with intensity and individual moments capable of changing the course of the game.

“The Al Sadd match is a derby, and it's always a very competitive and intense game. We've prepared well during our training sessions and worked hard, focusing heavily on recovery from our recent matches, given the short time between games,” Belmadi said.

The coach also believes his team's recent positive results can provide an important psychological advantage, giving the players greater confidence and motivation as they prepare for the demanding encounter.

For Al Duhail, the objective will be to turn that confidence into another convincing performance while remaining tactically disciplined against a wounded champion.

Beyond the three points on offer, Sunday's encounter carries significant implications for the league standings and the early-season title race.

Al Sadd will be desperate to put their defeat to Al Arabi behind them, while Al Duhail will see the fixture as an opportunity to close the gap on the teams above them. Neither side can afford to approach the match casually, and the competitive nature of their rivalry should ensure a high-intensity contest.

Much could depend on which team controls the midfield, manages possession more effectively and makes better use of its scoring opportunities. Defensive organisation will be equally important, particularly during transitions, when both sides have the technical quality to punish mistakes.

Discipline and concentration could ultimately prove decisive. In a fixture where emotions often run high, the team that remains composed under pressure may gain the crucial advantage.

With Al Sadd seeking redemption and Al Duhail determined to maintain their upward trajectory, the stage is set for a fascinating encounter at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

Lucescu wants his players to rediscover their winning mentality, while Belmadi hopes his side's growing confidence will translate into another important result. Both coaches understand that preparation, commitment and attention to detail will be essential if their teams are to emerge victorious.

Sunday's showdown is therefore about more than local pride. It is an opportunity for Al Sadd to reaffirm their championship credentials and for Al Duhail to demonstrate that they are ready to challenge at the very top.

With quality on both sides and plenty at stake, fans can expect a fiercely contested battle in which every tackle, every chance and every moment of concentration could make the difference.

Al Rayyan face Al Gharafa

Meanwhile, table toppers Al Rayyan will meet Al Gharafa at the Thani Bin Jassim Stadium on Sunday at 7.45pm.

The match presents various challenges for both sides. Al Gharafa would be looking to regain their footing, while Al Rayyan are seeking to maintain their lead at the top.

The Cheetahs enter the clash under considerable pressure, having fallen to 10th place with a tally of only four points – a position that betrays the team's pedigree and performance last season.

Coach Pedro Martins is striving to arrest the slide by addressing the mistakes which may have impacted their results. He would surely be hoping for a win that will restore the players' confidence and provide a much-needed boost to improve the team's position in league standings.

In contrast, Al Rayyan go into the match as table toppers with 13 points, aiming to continue their winning streak. The Lions will look to carry on the momentum and remain at the top.

Al Rayyan coach Vicente Moreno said the clash was crucial for The Lions.

“Yes, it is a big and very important match for us, especially after the last match. Tomorrow we need to win and we want to win, and I hope we will put on a very good performance for ourselves and for our fans. I repeat, it is a very important match for us, and we want to win.

“We know that last season it was very difficult to beat them. We want to beat them because, after the last match, we want to win again, and we know the impact that would have on our fans. But ultimately, they also have a very good team, and I hope we can achieve victory.”

Al Gharafa coach Pedro Martins said,“I'm confident that a turning point for us will come, and I hope we can achieve that in the upcoming match against Al Rayyan.

“Everyone is striving to change things and the players are giving their all to achieve that. Therefore, I trust in the players' potential, abilities, and determination to change the situation, and I know they will fight for it.

“Al Rayyan started the season very well, and they have many solutions, whether in terms of local or foreign players. This is evident when the team makes substitutions, as you don't feel a significant drop in the team's level, which reflects the strength and balance of their group, given the quality of the players.

“But we also have our strengths that we can rely on, and we are ready and we know Al Rayyan's style of play. We will try to avoid mistakes as much as possible so that we do not pay a heavy price in terms of the result. We will face a team that plays with great confidence, and although it does not rely much on possession, it is capable of creating problems for opponents through direct attacks and quick counter-attacks,” he added.

QSL Red Knights The Wolf The Lions