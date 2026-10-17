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Egypt Open U-17 Gulf Cup Campaign With A 5-0 Win Over Saudi Arabia

Egypt Open U-17 Gulf Cup Campaign With A 5-0 Win Over Saudi Arabia


Date: 2026-10-17 11:15:13

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Egypt opened their campaign in the U17 Gulf Cup Qatar 2026 with a 5-0 victory over Saudi Arabia at Grand Hamad Stadium on Saturday.

After a goalless first half, Mohamed Gamal broke the deadlock in the 54th minute before substitute Ziad Saudi doubled Egypt's lead in the 80th minute.

Ahmed Safwat added a third in the 85th minute, while Khaled Mahmoud scored in the 96th minute and Ahmed Bashir completed the rout in the 98th minute. Later at Saoud bin Abdulrahman Stadium, Yemen blanked Iraq 2-0.

In the second round of Group B matches on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia will face Yemen at Hamad Bin Khalifa Stadium, while Egypt take on Kuwait at Saud Bin Abdulrahman Stadium.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals. Organised by Qatar's Local Organising Committee in coordination with the Gulf Football Federation, the tournament runs from October 16 to November 4, featuring 10 teams and 23 matches

.

Qatar 2026 football Under-17 Gulf Football Federation

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Gulf Times

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