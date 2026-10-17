Doha Hosts Inaugural Global Women's Business Conference With Focus On Scaling Beyond Borders

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Doha has hosted the inaugural Global Women in Business Conference, bringing entrepreneurs, investors and industry leaders together to help women build stronger networks, access opportunities and scale businesses internationally faster.

The Global Women in Business Conference Qatar 2026, organised by She Means Business (SMB), marked the first edition of the international gathering, with Doha selected as its launch city.

Speaking to Gulf Times during the conference, SMB co-founder Marycollette Kekong said Qatar was chosen for a combination of its location, safety and wider appeal to international participants.

“This is the first time we are having the Global Women in Business Conference, and we chose to do it in Doha,” she said.“Because of the many benefits of Qatar, where it is located, the safety, the ambience, the beauty, the culture, everything that comes with it.”

The conference's programme encompassed discussions covering women in health, technology, leadership and business, as well as film and finance, as well as the official launch of the Women in Film & Finance initiative.

For Kekong, however, the event was principally about creating connections that could help women take their businesses beyond the markets.

She Means Business has a community of more than 50,000 members across around 20 countries and focuses on helping women structure their businesses, access funding and scale.

“The reason we chose to do this conference is basically for shared knowledge, networking, and also for other women to be more exposed,” Kekong said.

She noted that many entrepreneurs build businesses successfully within their own regions but may have limited exposure to different markets and approaches.

“When you meet other women from different regions, different countries, you will be able to know how to structure better and also scale and expand,” Kekong said.

That exchange, she added, was one of the main outcomes organisers hoped participants would take away from Doha.

“I want women to leave here with more knowledge, more connections, and then with a very strong spirit of scaling their businesses,” Kekong said.

Her message to women facing difficulties in entrepreneurship was equally straightforward.

“Don't give up. Just keep pushing,” Kekong said.“Sometimes it seems really hard. It seems as if you're on the wrong path, but just keep pushing and you'll get there.”

She also encouraged younger entrepreneurs to make use of the experience already available to them rather than repeat the same setbacks:“Learn from the mistakes and scale faster.”

Global Women in Business Conference Entrepreneurship She Means Business