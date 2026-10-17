Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands Qatar Retail Presence

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the world's fourth largest jewellery retailer with an extensive global network of over 450 showrooms, has further strengthened its presence in Qatar with the launch of its 13th showroom at Safari Mall, Abu Hamour and the unveiling of its renovated showroom at Al Watan Centre.

The Safari Mall showroom was inaugurated by Sheikh Hamad Nasser A A al-Thani in the presence of Malabar Gold & Diamonds managing director (International Operations) Shamlal Ahamed, director (Finance & Administration) Ameer CMC, Kaappan Jabbar, regional head Santhosh TV, zonal head Naufal Thadathil, head of merchandising Sakkeer P, and Zainul Abideen, deputy chairman and managing director of Safari Group of Companies.

The Al Watan centre showroom was inaugurated by Sheikh Abdulla in the presence of Malabar Gold & Diamonds officials Ahamed, Ameer Jabbar, Santhosh, Thadathil, Sakkeer, and branch head Raju T Johny.

The new showroom at Safari Mall offers customers an extensive range of crafted gold, diamond, and precious gemstone jewellery, featuring exclusive collections that cater to diverse tastes and occasions.

Designed to provide a world-class retail experience, the showroom combines elegant interiors, enhanced customer service, and a seamless shopping environment, reinforcing the brand's commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds reopened its Al Watan Centre showroom following a comprehensive refurbishment.

Originally launched in 2011, the outlet has been upgraded with modern design elements and enhanced facilities to deliver a more comfortable, immersive, and rewarding shopping experience for customers.

“Qatar has been an integral part of Malabar Gold & Diamonds' growth story in the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC),” said Ahamed.

“Our journey here began in 2011 and over the years, we have been humbled by the trust and support extended to us by customers across the country,” he said.

“Today, as we open our 13th showroom at Safari Mall and unveil the renovated Al Watan Centre showroom, we are reaffirming our long-term commitment to this dynamic market,” Ahamed continued.“Qatar continues to present significant opportunities for growth, driven by its vibrant economy, diverse population, and appreciation for quality and craftsmanship."

To celebrate the launch, customers can avail a range of exciting inaugural offers, including free QR100 cash vouchers on every diamond and precious gemstone jewellery purchase worth QR3,000, special discounts on selected jewellery categories and several other festive benefits until November 8.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds jewellery retailer Al Watan Centre