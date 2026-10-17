QMC Holds Seminar For Police Academy Students

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) collaborated with the Police Academy to organise an awareness seminar emphasising adherence to values and commitment to ethical principles.

The event was part of joint efforts to foster the partnership between the two sides and instill enduring values and digital responsibility among the Academy's students.

In a statement issued Saturday, the QMC highlighted that the event focused on the Nahj initiative, its messages, and the importance of responsible communication in the digital space, as well as informative content creation and its role in reinforcing positive societal values.

The gathering further addressed the foundations of producing responsible contents and the rules governing them, which ultimately foster the conscious use of social media platforms, the statement added.

The seminar forms part of Nahj's on-site activities organised by the QMC, featuring a series of awareness and media seminars, lectures, and programmes held in collaboration with several national entities and institutions in the country to communicate the initiative's messages to diverse segments of society.

QMC Police Academy Nahj initiative