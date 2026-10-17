Qatar Amateur Radio Society Joins JOTA-JOTI Event

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar Amateur Radio Society, in collaboration with the Qatar Scouts and Guides Association, participated Saturday in the JOTA-JOTI (Jamboree on the Air – Jamboree on the Internet) event.

The annual global gathering brings together scouts and guides from around the world, enabling them to connect, exchange knowledge and experiences, and develop skills in communication, technology, and teamwork.

The Society participated through a radio station established at its headquarters using the special event call sign“A71AJOTA”.

Speaking on the occasion, the Society's vice-president Dr Ahmed bin Hamad al-Mohannadi expressed the Society's pride in collaborating with the Qatar Scouts and Guides Association to organise the event.

He added that the Qatar Amateur Radio Society, established on June 17, 1991, continues to promote amateur radio, train young people, develop their scientific and technical capabilities, and strengthen co-operation with amateur radio organisations worldwide.

He noted that Jamboree on the Air (JOTA) was launched in 1958, followed by the introduction of Jamboree on the Internet (JOTI) activities in 1996.

Together, they form a global platform that brings scouts and girl guides together to exchange knowledge and experiences while encouraging their interest in science and technology.

He also thanked the Qatar Scouts and Guides Association – its leaders, supervisors, and participants – as well as members of the Qatar Amateur Radio Society for their efforts in organising the event and ensuring its success.

He wished the participants a rewarding experience that would broaden their horizons and help them connect with peers around the world.

JOTA is a global scouting event that enables Scouts to communicate through amateur radio stations and share ideas and scouting experiences.

Held concurrently, JOTI allows participants to connect using Internet-based technologies, promoting mutual understanding and cultural exchange among young people while reinforcing the values of co-operation and belonging to the global scouting movement.

Qatar Amateur Radio Society JOTA-JOTI A71AJOTA