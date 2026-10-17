Ashghal Plans New Schools, Parks And Healthcare Projects

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) is preparing to implement a new package of infrastructure and public service projects, including fire safety upgrades at 50 additional schools, the construction of new classrooms at 16 schools and the development of storage facilities for the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE).

The projects are part of the authority's second package of development works and are outlined in the State's Internal Achievements Book for 2025-2026. The planned works also include the demolition and reconstruction of two schools, Muadh bin Jabal School and Rawdat Rashid School, alongside improvements to the facilities of the Community College of Qatar in Lusail for both male and female students.

The college project will cover the renovation and maintenance of facades, entrances, courtyards, boundary walls and gates, while the authority will also undertake the development of sports facilities under its second package in preparation for the Asian Games Doha 2030. Another project involves the development of Ras Laffan Hospital as part of efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure and public facilities.

Further, Ashghal, in co-ordination with the Ministry of Finance, plans to tender several new projects covering sports facilities, healthcare centres, maintenance works and new buildings. The proposed tenders are intended to support infrastructure development and improve the operational efficiency of public facilities.

Urban beautification remains another major component of the authority's upcoming programme. Plans include the construction of an outdoor air-conditioned walkway and landscaping works at Qatar University, aimed at improving the campus environment and pedestrian facilities. The authority also intends to establish six parks, known locally as neighborhoods parks, in Umm Al Abiriya, Umm Qarn, Al Khor, Al Dhakhira, Al Saja and Al Thumama.

Landscaping and beautification works are planned around the Passports Building in Al Tarfa and the Civil Defence Building in Al Jumailiyah. The programme also includes the construction of a pedestrian walkway around Al Karaana Village to improve walking facilities for residents. Additional projects include the design, supply and installation of lighting for the Unity Arch, as well as the establishment of an advanced nursery in Al Thumama.

In addition, Ashghal plans to tender contracts for the design of several parks and implement park construction projects during 2026 and 2027. Further contracts will cover landscaping, irrigation and associated support works.

Alongside physical infrastructure development, Ashghal is planning to introduce digital technologies to improve the management and performance of essential networks. One of the key initiatives is the implementation of digital twin technology for drainage networks. The system is intended to support asset management, enable more proactive performance analysis and improve operational efficiency by providing better insights into network conditions and potential maintenance requirements.

The authority also plans to establish a solar power station with a capacity of 2.2 megawatts at the North Doha Station, as part of efforts to improve energy efficiency and expand the use of renewable energy in infrastructure operations. Further measures include expanding the deployment of LED lighting and smart lighting systems to reduce energy consumption and improve the management of public lighting infrastructure.

Ashghal MoEHE Asian Games Doha 2030