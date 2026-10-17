Doha 2036 Olympic Bid Aims To Transform Lives Through Sport

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Fatma Sultan al-Kuwari, CEO of the Doha 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games Bid Committee, has highlighted Qatar's ambition to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games, emphasising the potential of the event to create a lasting legacy that extends beyond sports infrastructure and venues.

Al-Kuwari said Qatar had strong reasons to pursue its ambition, pointing to the country's experience in hosting major sporting events and the skills and knowledge gained through organising international competitions. In a post on Qatar International Media Office platform, she noted that the Doha 2036 bid is currently in the continuous dialogue phase, during which interested bidding entities explore their ambitions and determine when they intend to pursue hosting the Games.

According to al-Kuwari, the legacy of hosting a major sporting event should not be measured solely by infrastructure or sporting facilities, but also by its impact on individuals and communities. She highlighted the opportunities such events create for young people to discover sports, volunteers to gain new knowledge and experience, and athletes to compete and achieve their first victories.“We want the Games to really transform every individual that lives in Qatar and in the region,” al-Kuwari said.

She added that the proposed Games could demonstrate how sport and culture can inspire hope and drive positive change around the world. Reaffirming confidence in Qatar's ability to deliver major international events, al-Kuwari said the country consistently fulfils its commitments.

Qatar's bid ambition reflects a broader vision of using the Olympic and Paralympic Games as a platform to encourage participation in sport, develop skills, empower communities and create a lasting legacy for future generations.

Doha 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games sports infrastructure Qatar International Media Office