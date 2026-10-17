Egyptian Parliament To Decide On Saudi Military Support Sunday

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Egypt's parliament will hold an emergency session Sunday after President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi asked lawmakers to authorise support for Saudi defences against attacks by Yemen's Houthis, if requested by the kingdom. Saudi Arabia leads a military coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognised government, at war with the Iran-backed Houthis.

Egypt joined the Saudi-led intervention in 2015, although its role has largely focused on securing Red Sea shipping routes rather than frontline combat operations.

Since Yemen's war reignited in July, the Houthis have stepped up their attacks on Saudi targets, including energy facilities and Riyadh's international airport, where 13 people were killed in an attack last week. The Houthis have also blockaded the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a strategic maritime chokepoint whose importance has surged since Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, forcing Saudi Arabia to rely on Red Sea routes to export its oil.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony at the Egyptian military academy, Sisi said it was "inconceivable" for Cairo to stand by while Saudi Arabia was "harmed or its security and stability threatened". "Egypt, of course, with the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, will carry out any measure to protect you or defend you," he said.

He added that any deployment would require parliamentary approval and asked lawmakers to convene in an emergency session to grant authorisation "if it is requested of us".

"I'm not talking about fighting anyone or attacking anyone," Sisi said. "We are speaking only about defence."

Shortly after Sisi's request, state-run 'Al-Ahram' newspaper reported that parliament would convene in an emergency session on Sunday, but gave no further details. 'Al-Akhbar', another state-run newspaper, said the session would be held at 1pm. The remarks come a month after a visit to Cairo by Saudi leader Mohammed bin Salman, during which Egypt reiterated its support for any measures taken by Riyadh to safeguard the kingdom's security.

emergency session Houthis war Red Sea