Belgium Condemns Israeli Settler Assault On European Diplomatic Convoy In West Bank

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Brussels: Belgium, through its Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot, on Saturday strongly condemned Israeli settlers' assault on Palestinians, the consul general, French and Polish diplomats, and Catholic representatives in the town of Al-Taybeh, in the occupied West Bank, noting that a French mayor was assaulted and a Belgian vehicle was damaged.

Prevot said Palestinians face this violence every day, adding that settlers also target journalists reporting on these attacks and diplomats. He stressed that harvesting olives, reporting the news, or carrying out diplomatic duties should never put anyone at risk.

He stressed that, as the occupying power, Israeli authorities must protect Palestinians, ensure the safety of diplomats and journalists, and bring those responsible to justice. He added that impunity for violent settlers must end.

"Belgium would continue to press for EU sanctions against those responsible for this violence and those who support them", Prevot continued in a post on his X account.

Prevot added that this violence can't be separated from Israel's illegal settlement policy. He stated bluntly that Belgium condemns settlement expansion and attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians from their land and calls for an end to the occupation of Palestinian territory.