Colombia's First Lady Denies Alleged Mismanagement Of Earthquake Aid

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Bogota: Colombia's First Lady denied allegations of financial irregularities involving earthquake relief donations, releasing an official financial report on Friday detailing millions of dollars received by her foundation following the recent disaster.

Ana Lucia Pineda, wife of right-wing President Abelardo de la Espriella, oversees much of the private donations intended to help hundreds of thousands of victims and repair damage caused by the 7.4-magnitude earthquake on August 10.

The opposition and some survivors say that more than two months later, aid is not reaching the hardest-hit areas in the country's west, where losses are estimated at about $9.5 billion.

"There is nothing to hide. I don't need to keep even a grain of anyone's rice," Pineda said in an interview with Telecaribe.

Her Luz y Sonrisas foundation, established before the earthquake, has received more than $17 million, according to the figures presented. More than 48,000 people have received humanitarian aid, the report added.

"We have not used those funds because there was enough humanitarian aid," Pineda said, adding that the money would be used in a second phase of reconstruction.