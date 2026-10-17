4Th Divan Arab Book Fair Opens In Berlin With Over 110 Publishers

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Berlin: The fourth edition of the Divan Arab Book Fair opened on Friday at Estrel Berlin, bringing together more than 110 publishing houses from the Arab world and Germany for a three-day celebration of Arabic literature, cultural heritage, and intellectual exchange.

Organised by Der Divan – The Arab Cultural House, the fair runs from October 16 to 18, offering visitors an extensive selection of Arabic books, new publications, literary discussions, and opportunities to engage directly with authors, publishers, translators, and scholars. The book fair underscores the growing importance of literary events as platforms for cultural exchange, intellectual cooperation, and dialogue between the Arab world and Europe.

The event aims to strengthen cultural and intellectual ties between the Arab world and Germany while providing a platform for Arabic literature and publishing in Europe.

The fair features a diverse programme of panel discussions, literary conversations, and cultural events exploring the evolving landscape of Arabic literature and publishing.

Key themes include Arabic–German literary translation, the role of international book fairs in promoting intercultural dialogue, contemporary Arabic literature in the Gulf region, digital publishing, and the contribution of cultural institutions to fostering connections between societies.

The programme also highlights Qatar's cultural and maritime heritage, alongside discussions dedicated to Arabic poetry and literary traditions.

Among the prominent literary figures featured in the programme is Saudi novelist Abdo Khal, winner of the International Prize for Arabic Fiction in 2010. A special conversation focuses on his literary career and the place of Saudi fiction within contemporary Arabic literature.

Another highlight is the concluding event of the series "Treasures of Knowledge – Arabic Manuscripts in Dialogue," organised in cooperation with the Berlin State Library.

The event explores the literary traditions, creative expressions, and intellectual heritage preserved in historical Arabic manuscripts, highlighting their significance in understanding the Arab world's contributions to global knowledge and culture.

The fair's programme also includes the presentation of the Riwaq Prize for Science and Culture, organised by Der Divan – The Arab Cultural House in collaboration with the Orient-Institut Beirut.

The award recognises outstanding contributions to scholarship and cultural development, reflecting the organisers' commitment to promoting research, intellectual achievement, and intercultural understanding.

With more than 110 participating publishers, the fair provides an opportunity for readers to explore a broad range of Arabic publications and purchase books directly from exhibitors.

As an additional initiative to encourage reading, the organisers are offering €10 book-purchase vouchers to the first 100 visitors on each day of the fair.

The exhibition is open on Saturday, October 17, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, October 18, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.