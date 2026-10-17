TVK Plans 3Rd State Conference To Celebrate Electoral Success

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 18 (IANS) Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is considering Tiruchi or Tirunelveli as the venue for its third state conference, with preliminary preparations underway for a gathering intended to celebrate the party's electoral success and consolidation under Chief Minister Vijay.

The conference is expected to take place early next year and is likely to be called the“Victory Conference”, according to reports. However, the party has yet to formally announce the venue, dates or detailed programme.

The proposed event is being planned against the backdrop of TVK's victories in the recently concluded Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly bypolls. The results have strengthened the party's confidence following its success in the Tamil Nadu Assembly general election earlier this year.

Vijay, who launched TVK in 2024 after establishing himself as one of Tamil cinema's leading actors, organised the party's first state conference at Vikravandi that year. The gathering drew large numbers of supporters, particularly young people, and brought considerable attention to his entry into electoral politics.

The party subsequently held its second state conference in Madurai, continuing its efforts to expand its organisational presence across Tamil Nadu.

Within two years of its formation, TVK contested the Assembly election and secured a major political breakthrough, forming the government with Vijay taking office as Chief Minister.

The third conference is now being envisaged as an occasion to bring together celebrations marking the party's third anniversary, its election victory and Vijay's birthday.

The arrangements and the manner in which these occasions will be incorporated into the programme remain to be announced. Tiruchi and Tirunelveli are currently under consideration, with a final decision on the location awaited. Preparatory discussions have begun, although no formal schedule has been released.

Meanwhile, the party is also preparing to conduct its annual programme honouring students who performed well in the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. Such award ceremonies have been organised at the district level in recent years under the banners of TVK and its predecessor organisation, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam.

This year's prize distribution programme is expected to be held soon, and district secretaries have begun the related organisational work. The student recognition initiative will provide another opportunity for the party to engage with young people and families as preparations advance for its next major state gathering. Further details on both events are awaited.