MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 18 (IANS) Indian-American Republican Vivek Ramaswamy trails Democrat Amy Acton by six points in the race for Ohio governor in a new Bowling Green State University (BGSU) poll, double his deficit a month earlier, even as most Ohio voters still expect him to win.

The BGSU poll, a web survey of 1,000 likely voters conducted with YouGov from September 29 to October 9, put Acton at 50 per cent and Ramaswamy at 44 per cent., with a margin of error of 3.95 points.

BGSU's September poll had Acton ahead 48-45.

Asked who would win regardless of their own preference, 55 per cent named Ramaswamy and 43 per cent Acton, narrower than 62-36 in September.

“While this will be welcome news to Democrats, a blue wave in Ohio is far from a sure thing. Republicans have closed well in recent statewide elections, and I would be surprised if these races did not end up within the margin of error in either direction,” BGSU political science professor Robert Alexander said.

Ramaswamy's net favourability was minus 10, against minus 1 for Acton.

Acton led on“caring about ordinary people”, 48-30, and on honesty, 42-34. The two were tied 41-41 on competence.

Fifty-one per cent said Ramaswamy had run more negative advertisements, against 28 per cent for Acton.

President Donald Trump's approval in the state stood at 39 per cent, with 58 per cent disapproving. Among Trump's 2024 voters, 24 per cent said they regretted their vote, 14 per cent to some degree and 10 per cent a great deal.

Other recent polls have mostly shown Acton ahead. A CNN/SSRS poll of 760 likely voters put her up 50-42, and a New York Times/Siena poll of 616 likely voters had her ahead 49-45.

A co/efficient poll of 925 likely voters had Ramaswamy ahead 45-43.

Polling averages give Acton a lead of about five points. TrackTheVote put her at 48.7 per cent to Ramaswamy's 43.7 per cent, FiftyPlusOne at 48.7 to 43.9, and The Hill and Decision Desk HQ at 48.3 to 43.6. [VERIFY whether any poll was released Oct 16-17]

Cook Political Report, Inside Elections and Sabato's Crystal Ball all rate the race a toss-up.

Ramaswamy has lent his campaign more than $36 million, including $5 million-plus in August and September, while Acton raised slightly more than $6 million in September to his little more than $3 million, the Ohio Capital Journal reported. The next state campaign finance reports are due on October 23.

Early voting is under way ahead of the November 3 election.

Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur and son of Indian immigrants, is seeking to become the third Indian-American governor in US history, after Bobby Jindal of Louisiana and Nikki Haley of South Carolina.