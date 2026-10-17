19 Dead In Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede, Several Injured: Rain, Mismanagement, 'Bhaipo' And More What We Know So Far

MENAFN - Live Mint) At least 19 people have reportedly died in a stampede at Kolkata's Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal. The incident happened on Saptami evening. Heavy rain and growing crowds were reported before the tragedy.

Police said the incident happened around 7:40 PM near the pandal's exit gate. The Sarada Park pandal falls under the jurisdiction of the Girish Park Police Station. Police closed the pandal to visitors after the incident. They said injured people were rescued and taken to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital.

What caused the stampede?

The exact cause still remains unclear, and authorities have promised an inquiry. According to eyewitnesses, heavy rain started across North and Central Kolkata that evening.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1What happened at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata?⌵

A stampede occurred at the Sarada Park (Chorbagan) Durga Puja pandal on Saptami evening. The main report said at least 19 people died and several others were injured.

2When and where did the Kolkata Durga Puja stampede happen?⌵

The incident took place at around 7:40 PM near the pandal's exit gate in the Girish Park police station area. It happened during heavy rain and a large crowd.

3What caused the Chorbagan pandal stampede?⌵

Authorities had not established the exact cause and ordered an inquiry. Eyewitness accounts said rain and crowding prompted visitors waiting outside to rush into the pandal, leading to pushing and falls.

4How were people injured in the Kolkata pandal stampede treated?⌵

Rescue teams took injured people to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, and some were transferred to SSKM Hospital. The pandal was closed to visitors while emergency services responded.

5What compensation was announced for victims of the Kolkata stampede?⌵

The state government announced ₹25 lakh for each deceased person's family, a Group D job for one family member, and ₹5 lakh for each injured person, with medical expenses covered. The Prime Minister also announced ₹2 lakh for each deceased person's next of kin and ₹50,000 for each injured person.

Roads soon faced severe traffic jams. Many visitors waiting outside reportedly rushed into the pandal for shelter. People pushed each other, and several fell inside.

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Sources told Anandabazar Patrika that visitors were supposed to follow an elevated circular corridor to leave the Durga Puja pandal. They had to complete a full circle along this route. The stampede occurred there, according to the publication. Rescuers said some people taken to hospitals were unconscious.

Pandal visitor Dipali Das said the crowd was already growing before the rain had intensified. More people then entered, leading to pushing and injuries, she told ABP.

Another visitor, Saikat Banerjee, alleged that organisers, volunteers and police were absent. He said people pushed one another and shouted while many fell ill. Other eyewitnesses alleged that help did not arrive despite their appeals.

Organiser Bikash Das said the reason behind the incident was unclear. He said taking injured people to hospitals was the immediate priority. Police and fire brigade teams were heading to the spot, he added.

Hospital sources told the publication that injured people were receiving treatment in the emergency observation ward. It was also reported that 11 people had been shifted to SSKM Hospital. Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nanda also reached the hospital.

Compensation

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited the hospital on Saturday night with chief secretary Manoj Agarwal. He personally reviewed the situation and promised support for bereaved families.

He ordered club members to report to the police station. He said responsibility would be examined and CCTV footage collected. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigation has been ordered.

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The BJP government in West Bengal has declared a ₹25 lakh compensation for the families of each person killed in the Durga Puja stampede. One of the members of the affected family will get a Group D job. The government will cover all medical expenses for the injured. At the same time, the injured will receive ₹5 lakh in compensation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ₹2 lakh for each deceased person's next of kin. He also announced ₹50,000 in compensation for the injured and expressed grief. Amit Shah was expected to visit injured people on Sunday.

The state government opened a toll-free helpline, 1800345678.

The Bhaipo connection

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress has questioned reported BJP links with the puja committee. Reports named BJP MLA Bijay Ojha as chairman and Debadeep Adhikari as an organiser.

Debadeep is the chief minister's nephew (bhaipo in Bengali). The term Bhaipo is significant in Bengal's recent political arena. The BJP regularly targets Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, in its political campaigns.

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Mamata Banerjee 's party wrote on X,“Guess who is closely associated with the Chorebagan Puja Pandal? Suvendu Adhikari's BHAIPO. A BJP MLA also happens to be the Chairman of this Puja Committee! Where is the accountability? Who is responsible for all these deaths? When will the CM, who clearly has NO SHAME, resign?!”

The political allegations brought the committee's leadership under scrutiny.