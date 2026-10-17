'May Joy And Peace Reside In Lives Of All Devotees': CM Yogi Extends Wishes On Navratri Day-8

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 18 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday extended his greetings to devotees on the occasion of Durga Ashtami, praying that the blessings of Maa Mahagauri bring joy, peace, hope and positive energy into everyone's life.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said,“Through the worship of Maa Mahagauri, the eighth form of the primordial energy Maa Durga, purity, self-discipline, and strength flow into the devotee's life. From Maa, Creator of the Universe, we pray that joy and peace reside in the lives of all devotees, their heartfelt wishes be fulfilled, and their homes and courtyards be illuminated with new hope and vibrant energy. Jai Maa Mahagauri.”

CM Yogi also shared a Sanskrit verse offering prayers to Maa Mahagauri on the auspicious occasion, highlighting the religious significance of the eighth day of Shardiya Navratri.

The Chief Minister's message emphasised the spiritual values associated with the worship of Maa Mahagauri, including purity, discipline, strength and peace. He also prayed for the fulfilment of devotees' wishes and for happiness and renewed energy to illuminate their homes and lives.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also extended her greetings to people on the occasion of Durga Ashtami, offering prayers to Maa Mahagauri for happiness, prosperity, good health and peace.

In a post on X, she said,“On the auspicious occasion of the sacred Durga Ashtami, heartfelt best wishes to you all. At the lotus feet of the eighth form of Mother Durga, the supremely benevolent Maa Mahagauri, millions of prostrations.”

“May the divine grace of the Mother bring the abode of happiness and prosperity to every home, may the lamp of faith and devotion remain ever lit in every heart, and may health, peace, and auspiciousness permeate the lives of all. May the universal Mother Mahagauri continue to shower her boundless grace upon all the people of the nation; this is the prayer at Her lotus feet. Jai Mata Di,” she added.

Shardiya Navratri Day 8 falls on Sunday, October 18, this year and is dedicated to the worship of Maa Mahagauri, the eighth form of Goddess Durga. Known for her radiant appearance and serene nature, Maa Mahagauri symbolises purity, peace, compassion and spiritual renewal.

Devotees worship the Goddess to seek blessings for happiness, prosperity, harmony and inner strength. Durga Ashtami holds special significance during the nine-day festival, with devotees offering prayers to the Goddess and seeking divine blessings for their families and loved ones.

The festival of Shardiya Navratri celebrates the nine forms of Goddess Durga, with each day dedicated to a different manifestation of the divine feminine energy.