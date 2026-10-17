Kolkata Stampede: BJP MP Assures Probe, Says Govt Monitoring Situation

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jatin Mohit Singh Mahato on Sunday said that instructions had been issued for a thorough investigation into the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, adding that the government was closely monitoring the situation.

Speaking to ANI, Mahato said that West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government were extending all possible assistance to the affected families. "Instructions have been given to investigate this incident. Many such incidents have taken place in the previous government. Earlier, only dialogue was heard from afar. Whatever has happened, we cannot undo it. However, the Chief Minister, Prime Minister, and the entire government are standing with the victims' families," he said.

BJP MP Slams Previous Administration

Taking aim at former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Mahato contrasted the current administration's response with the handling of previous incidents during the Durga Puja season. "Mamata Banerjee has no right to speak because you all must have seen how, during the previous government, while Mamata Banerjee was Chief Minister, 13 people died due to electric shock before Durga Puja, and after that, their reaction was that, in Darjeeling, more than 100 people died due to water and flooding, and after that, celebrating joy and festivities during Puja was extremely condemnable at that time. But today, the Chief Minister has announced that from the government side, we will not participate in any celebrations. The general public is performing around 58,000 pujas across Bengal, and all pujas will be conducted like pujas," he said.

Mahato said the current government had announced that it would not participate in celebratory events following the stampede, while public Durga Puja celebrations across the state would continue.

Leaders Express Grief Over Tragedy

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over the stampede and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and strength for their families. "Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the stampede at the Chore Bagan Puja Pandal. I pray to Maa Durga for the speedy recovery of all those injured and for strength and courage for their families during this difficult time," she said on X.

Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the stampede at the Chore Bagan Puja Pandal. I pray to Maa Durga for the speedy recovery of all those injured and for strength and courage for their families during this difficult time. - Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 17, 2026

CM Adhikari Announces Rs 25 Lakh Compensation, Judicial Probe

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari also paid condolences to the affected families. He visited the injured at the hospital and monitored rescue operations.

In a post on X, he assured that he is in constant touch with the State Secretary, Home Secretary, Director General of Police, Commissioner of Police and other senior officials to monitor the situation. "Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic stampede at the Chorbagan Puja pandal at North Kolkata today. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in this devastating incident. The Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, DGP, CP & Senior Officials are with me; we are continuously monitoring the situation. Cabinet Colleagues and Rajya Sabha MP Shri Samik Bhattacharya accompanied me when I personally visited the injured at the Hospital. We are continuously taking stock of ground operations," he said.

He added that the state administration announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 25 lakh and government jobs for the victims' families, alongside a judicial inquiry under a sitting judge and an emergency helpline: 1800-345-5678. "The State Government has announced Rs. 25 lakhs and Govt. jobs as compensation for the victims' families, and we will be taking steps to constitute an STF under a Sitting Judge for fair investigation. Praying for the swift and complete recovery of all those injured. The Emergency Toll-Free Helpline number: 1800 345 5678 has been activated for People in distress," he noted.

Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic stampede at the Chorbagan Puja pandal at North Kolkata today. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in this devastating incident. The Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, DGP, CP & Senior Officials are with me, we are continuously monitoring the situation. Cabinet Colleagues and Rajya Sabha MP Shri Samik Bhattacharya accompanied me when I personally visited the injured at the Hospital. We are continuously taking stock of ground operations. Our immediate priority is providing immediate medical care to the injured and extending every possible support and assistance to the affected families. As per reports, 17 individuals have tragically lost their lives, and 25 people are currently undergoing treatment. One person remains in critical condition under close observation. The State Government has announced Rs. 25 lakhs and Govt Jobs as compensation for the victims' families and we will be taking steps for constituting a STF under a Sitting Judge for fair investigation. Praying for the swift and complete recovery of all those injured. The Emergency Toll-Free Helpline number: 1800 345 5678 has been activated for People in distress. - Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) October 17, 2026

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also expressed condolences over the loss of life, attributing the stampede to heavy rainfall. "This is a tragic incident. Durga Puja is ongoing across the country, and it is celebrated with enthusiasm in Kolkata. Unfortunately, due to the rain, a stampede broke out, resulting in around 15-17 deaths and many injuries. I express my condolences to their families and pray to Goddess Durga to give them the strength to bear this loss," he said.

Puja Committees Bolster Crowd Management

Meanwhile, Durga Puja organisers in Kolkata have stepped up crowd-management measures following the incident. Rabindra Sangha Durga Puja Committee member Udayan Dasgupta said the organisers had introduced single-file queues, increased the number of volunteers and security personnel, and arranged continuous loudspeaker announcements to promote safe movement among devotees.

"As you can see, we have set up a single queue where people can proceed one by one. Additionally, the number of our volunteers and security personnel has been increased significantly compared to before. Announcements are being made continuously through loudspeakers to keep people aware, urging them to move slowly, view the idol peacefully, and cooperate with others to ensure a smooth experience," he said.

The incident occurred amid heavy crowds at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. The injured were shifted to hospitals for treatment as authorities initiated measures to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stampede. (ANI)

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