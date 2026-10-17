MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Castill Health Announces Plans for Philippines Digital Healthcare Launch, Supported by Craig Astill and Caason Group

October 17, 2026 9:36 PM EDT | Source: Plentisoft

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2026) - Singapore-based digital healthcare venture Castill Health has announced plans for its first market rollout in the Philippines, targeted for later in 2026.

The company is developing a digital healthcare platform intended to connect wearable health monitoring devices, personal health information and access to participating medical professionals.

Australian entrepreneur Craig Astill alongside Caason Group and Castill Family Office, is supporting the venture's commercial development and proposed regional expansion.

The announcement places the venture within a wider regional shift towards digital healthcare services, as companies seek to make personal health information more accessible and connect consumer technology with established medical care.

Philippines Identified as First Market

Castill Health is preparing to introduce its platform through Castillhealth, with an initial rollout targeted for later in 2026.

The Philippine launch is intended to establish the company's first operating market, including arrangements for digital healthcare delivery, participating medical professionals and local service partnerships.

The company has not announced a confirmed public launch date or the complete range of services that will be available at launch.

Following the initial rollout, Castill Health plans to assess opportunities in other Southeast Asian markets. Australia and New Zealand have also been identified as possible longer-term markets, subject to regulatory approvals, clinical arrangements and commercial readiness.

Connected Health Devices Form Part of Development Plans

The proposed healthcare platform includes two consumer devices currently under development: the Castill Health Band and Castill Health Smart Scale.

The Health Band is intended to monitor selected activity and wellness indicators. The Smart Scale is being developed to record weight and supported body composition estimates.

Castill Health plans to connect supported measurements through a digital platform, allowing users to review information collected over time rather than relying exclusively on individual readings.

The company is also developing plans for access to participating healthcare professionals through digital consultation channels, including telephone and secure electronic communications where clinically appropriate.

These services remain subject to development, appropriate clinical partnerships, privacy protections and applicable healthcare regulations.







Castill Health prepares for its planned Philippine market launch. Image: Castill Media.

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Craig Astill and Caason Group Support Regional Development

Australian entrepreneur Craig Astill is supporting Castill Health alongside Caason Group and Castill Family Office as the company prepares its initial market rollout.

Their involvement forms part of the venture's commercial development activities and proposed regional expansion strategy.

The project brings together several areas of healthcare technology, including consumer monitoring devices, digital health information and access to professional medical services.

The development of such services requires coordination between technology providers, healthcare professionals and local operating partners, particularly when entering markets with different clinical and regulatory frameworks.

Castill Health's planned Philippine launch will provide an initial opportunity to establish these arrangements in a commercial operating environment.

Digital Healthcare and Preventative Monitoring

The proposed platform reflects growing interest in digital tools that allow individuals to monitor selected health and wellness indicators outside conventional medical appointments.

Wearable technology and connected devices can provide information about activity, sleep, weight and other supported measurements. However, the interpretation of these measurements requires appropriate context, particularly where medical conditions or clinical decisions are involved.

Castill Health intends to develop its platform as a complementary service to conventional healthcare rather than a replacement for medical assessment or treatment.

Artificial intelligence is also being considered as part of the company's longer-term technology development, including potential applications in organising and presenting connected health information.

The company has not announced a timetable for introducing AI-assisted functionality.

Next Stage of Development

Castill Health's immediate priorities include preparing its Philippine digital platform, progressing connected device development and establishing appropriate healthcare service arrangements.

The company also intends to develop health and wellness products associated with its broader preventative healthcare strategy, although product availability and launch schedules have not been confirmed.

The planned Philippine rollout will be the first stage in assessing the venture's operating model before any potential expansion into additional markets.

Further announcements concerning launch timing, participating healthcare providers and product availability are expected as development progresses.

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Source: Plentisoft