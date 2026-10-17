Malaysia, Italy Poised To Deepen Bilateral Ties Ahead Of 70Th Anniversary In 2027

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 (NNN) -- Malaysian Ambassador to Italy Datuk Shahabudeen Adam Shah has expressed optimism about the future of Malaysia-Italy bilateral ties as both countries look towards the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027.

In his welcoming remarks at a reception in Rome on Oct 9 to commemorate the 2026 National Day and Malaysia Day, as well as the 93rd Malaysian Armed Forces Day, the ambassador underscored the potential to deepen cooperation in key sectors, including trade and investment, energy and defence.

“(He also) reaffirmed the longstanding and strong bilateral relations between Malaysia and Italy, highlighting the renewed momentum in bilateral cooperation following Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's official visit to Rome in July 2025,” the Embassy of Malaysia in Rome said in a statement to Bernama.

Over 200 distinguished guests attended the reception hosted by the embassy, including Italy's Head of Diplomatic Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Bruno Antonio Pasquino, as guest of honour, and Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) Director-General Dr Qu Dongyu.

Other attendees included senior officials from the Italian Government and Armed Forces, representatives of international organisations, members of the diplomatic corps, academia, think tanks, and the private sector.

The evening featured a captivating performance of Malaysian songs by Frandius Tedward Tendahal, an in-house talent at the embassy, who performed a repertoire of classic and contemporary national hits.

He performed alongside children of Home-Based Staff (HBS), who were dressed in traditional Malaysian attire. The children, standing on stage and proudly holding the Jalur Gemilang, added a charming cultural touch to the official ceremony.

According to the embassy, guests also viewed promotional videos showcasing Malaysia's tourism attractions produced by Tourism Malaysia while enjoying a selection of Malaysian delicacies prepared by PERWAKILAN Rome.

The spread, which included kuih buah Melaka, karipap, bingka ubi and sagu gula Melaka, offered guests a taste of Malaysia's rich culinary heritage, adding a cultural dimension to the celebration.

Separately, the embassy organised a Malaysian diaspora gathering on Sept 12 at Court Delicati, a Malaysian restaurant in Rome, bringing together members of the Malaysian diaspora and friends of Malaysia in Italy to celebrate National Day and Malaysia Day.

“The gathering provided an opportunity for Malaysians living in Italy to reconnect, strengthen community ties, and celebrate the spirit of Hari Kebangsaan and Hari Malaysia in a warm and familiar setting,” the embassy said.

--NNN