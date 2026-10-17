British, French And German Troops To Hold Exercises In Poland Simulating Postwar Deployment To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by The Times, according to Ukrinform.

According to the publication, at least 1,500 military personnel from these countries will take part in the exercises. They will practice the movement of troops and the delivery of necessary resources, including food and fuel.

The exercises are intended to prepare European forces for a potential post-war mission in Ukraine, where the presence of peacekeepers could serve as a deterrent to Russia. The decision to hold these exercises was agreed upon at the“Coalition of the Willing” summit in July.

British Defense Minister Wes Streeting stated that the exercises will help prepare for supporting Ukraine after hostilities end.

“Next month, thousands of service members will take part in large-scale exercises in Poland to ensure we are ready to support the military training and post-war reconstruction that Ukraine will need,” he said.

Streeting emphasized that Ukraine is on the front lines of the fight for freedom, and that European countries must join forces to ensure peace and counter Russian aggression.

A source in the defense ministry told The Times that the military will practice a scenario in which“multinational forces are stationed together in a single territory.”

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Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk supported this move, calling the presence of French and British troops“crucial.”

According to the publication, the Polish official also noted that the exercises will strengthen the positions of leading European military powers in confronting the Russian threat.

As reported by Ukrinform, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated in July that the first exercises of the Coalition of the Willing, involving British and French troops, would take place this fall in Poland.