Rubio Denies US Role In Ukraine Drone Disruption

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 18 (IANS) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied that the Trump administration had deliberately restricted satellite internet services used by Ukrainian drones, rejecting allegations of American interference while acknowledging that Kyiv was seeking access to a separate US military communications system for strikes deep inside Russia.

Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews, Rubio sought to distinguish between Starlink, the commercial satellite communications network operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX, and Starshield, its military-oriented counterpart used by the United States.

Rubio's answer in response to a question came amid growing concern in Ukraine over restrictions affecting satellite connectivity for high-speed drones, which Kyiv relies upon for battlefield operations and defence against Russian aerial attacks.

"No one at the White House ordered anyone to slow down internet or slow down speed so that certain drones couldn't use it," Rubio said.

The Secretary of State said the reported disruption had not been ordered by the administration and suggested that normal service had resumed, although he acknowledged that his information was based on reports received earlier.

"It sort of happened, but my understanding is it's been restored. It's back to where it was before," he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has raised concerns about restrictions affecting satellite-linked drone operations, particularly as Russian forces continue attacking Ukrainian infrastructure.

Rubio rejected the suggestion that Washington had deliberately interfered with the service.

"We have nothing to do with that," he said.

The Secretary of State also challenged the description of the systems involved, arguing that Starlink and Starshield operated under different arrangements.

"So Starlink is a commercial product, okay?" Rubio said. "And so they – it's regulated and handled as a commercial product. Starshield is a defense product, a military product."

He said Starshield was used by the American military and that discussions were continuing about Ukraine's request for access.

"It's not at this moment available to Ukraine, and that's under conversation," Rubio said.

According to Rubio, Kyiv had specifically requested access to the military system to conduct attacks against targets inside Russian territory.

"They've asked for access to it in order to conduct deep strikes inside of Russia. They do not have access to it at this moment," he said.

A bipartisan group of nine US senators has called for an investigation by the Defence Department's inspector general into disruptions affecting satellite communications supporting Ukrainian forces.

The lawmakers raised concerns about possible risks to American diplomatic, military and security personnel, and sought to establish whether US officials had approved or possessed advance knowledge of the restrictions.

Rubio maintained that reports suggesting White House involvement were incorrect.

"I saw a report on that the other day. It's just categorically false," he said.

He added that the administration understood the commercial service had returned to normal operation.

The conflicting accounts have left unresolved questions about the technical cause of the restrictions, their operational impact and whether the affected services have been fully restored.

Starshield was developed for government and national-security applications, including more specialised communications requirements. The latest dispute illustrates the strategic importance of satellite infrastructure in contemporary warfare and the challenges facing countries that depend on externally controlled technologies for critical military capabilities.