Georgia's Exports Grow 19.6% In Jan-Sept, Nearly 4 Times Import Pace
According to Trend 's calculations, the gap between export and import growth rates stood at 14.3 percentage points over the nine-month period - exports expanded at roughly 3.7 times the pace of imports. The stronger export performance also lifted Georgia's export coverage ratio (exports as a share of imports) to 42.8% in January-September 2026, from 37.7% in the same period of 2025. This means export earnings covered a larger share of the import bill than a year earlier. Total foreign trade turnover reached $20.5 billion, up 9.2%, while the trade deficit stood at $8.23 billion.
Exports reached $793.9 million in July 2026 - the highest monthly figure in the 2023-2026 period covered by Geostat's release. September exports set a record for that month at $731.2 million.
More detailed figures for January-August 2026 show a shift in export structure. Domestic exports (excluding re-exports) rose 63.5% and accounted for more than 60% of total exports. While motor cars remained the single largest export category, their volume declined year-on-year. Shipments of petroleum products and precious metal ores and concentrates increased sharply and became the second- and third-largest commodity groups.
Trend's calculations indicate that, with domestic exports up 63.5% and their share above 60%, re-exports likely fell by roughly 15% or more in the period, assuming total export growth in January-August was close to the nine-month figure of 19.6%.
Kyrgyzstan, China and Russia were the leading export destinations in January-August. Türkiye remained the top source of imports, followed by Russia and the United States.
The nine-month results continue the trend of exports growing faster than imports that was already visible earlier in 2026.
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