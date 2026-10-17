Azerbaijan Exports $4.45M In RON-92 Gasoline In Eight Months
According to the State Statistical Committee, Azerbaijan exported RON-92 gasoline to three countries during the reporting period: Georgia, Armenia and Tajikistan.
Georgia is the leading export destination
Georgia was the largest destination for Azerbaijani RON-92 gasoline exports in January–August 2026. Azerbaijan supplied 3,413.8 tons of gasoline worth $2.765 million to the country.
Armenia ranked second, receiving 1,950.85 tons worth $1.590 million.
Azerbaijan also exported 119.65 tons of RON-92 gasoline worth $95,720 to Tajikistan.
Together, these three destinations accounted for Azerbaijan's reported exports of 5,484.3 tons worth $4.451 million.
Gasoline imports fall by more than 95%
Azerbaijan also recorded a sharp decline in RON-92 gasoline imports.
According to the State Statistical Committee, Azerbaijan imported 3,918.94 tons of RON-92 gasoline worth $2.892 million in January–August 2026.
During the same period in 2025, the country imported 83,001.37 tons of this grade of gasoline worth $64.396 million. Year on year, import volume fell by 95.3%, while import value declined by approximately 95.5%.
Russia accounted for most of the imports. Azerbaijan purchased 3,413.8 tons of RON-92 gasoline from Russia worth $2.563 million during the reporting period.
Azerbaijan also imported gasoline from Iraq. In January–August 2026, shipments from Iraq amounted to 505.14 tons worth $328,340. No imports of this grade of gasoline from Iraq were recorded during the same period last year.
Iraq therefore became a supplier of RON-92 gasoline to Azerbaijan in the reporting period. Overall, imports of the fuel fell sharply compared with the same period last year.
Export value rises as volume declines
Although Azerbaijan's RON-92 gasoline export volume decreased, the total value of exports increased.
In January–August 2025, Azerbaijan exported 6,456.99 tons of gasoline worth $4.085 million. During the same period in 2026, exports amounted to 5,484.3 tons worth $4.451 million.
These figures represent a 15.1% year-on-year decline in export volume and a 9% increase in export value. In other words, although Azerbaijan exported less gasoline, the total value of its sales increased.
Overall, Azerbaijan's RON-92 gasoline trade changed in terms of both export destinations and import volumes in January–August 2026. Export volume declined while export value increased, and imports fell by more than 95% compared with the same period in 2025.
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