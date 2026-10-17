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Greece Explains Why It Is Not Supplying Patriot Missiles To Ukraine

Greece Explains Why It Is Not Supplying Patriot Missiles To Ukraine


Date: 2026-10-17 09:32:51

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis made this statemen at a press conference following the European Council meeting in Brussels, while responding to a question about the possible transfer of interceptor missiles for Patriot systems to Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

“You know we have supported Ukraine with significant anti-aircraft capabilities from our stockpiles. At the same time, I want be very, very honest: we will do the best that we can to support Ukraine, without compromising the defence posture of Greece,” Mitsotakis replied.

He added that Greece is also located in a challenging geopolitical region and has other obligations.

Read also: Spain and Greece refuse to give Ukraine Patriot missiles nearing expiration

As reported by Ukrinform, The Telegraph wrote that Greece and Spain have interceptor missiles for Patriot systems in their stockpiles that are nearing the end of their service life and could strengthen Ukraine's air defense. However, they refused to transfer them to Ukraine.

During a briefing in Brussels, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that European countries have a sufficient number of PAC-2 and PAC-3 anti-ballistic missiles to meet Ukraine's minimum needs this winter.

Photo: Kyriakos Mitsotakis, X

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