Kolkata Stampede: Death Toll Rises To 19, CM Adhikari Announces Rs 2.5 Lakh Compensation, Job For Victim's Families

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said that 19 people lost their lives in a stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojonin community Durga Puja pandal on Muktarambabu Street in North Kolkata, among whom 17 died on the spot.

CM Adhikari mentioned that 25 people were injured, among whom 24 are out of danger, and one remains critical.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said, "...Compensation has been declared for the 19 families who lost someone. Out of those, I held one-on-one meetings with 13 families. I assured them that the government stands with them and will support them, and they also expressed faith in the government... The West Bengal government will provide 2.5 lakh rupees as compensation along with a job to every affected family, and 100 per cent of the medical expenses for every injured person will be borne by the government, along with an additional 5 lakh rupees in compensation."

"Across the entire state, 58,000 Pujas are taking place. In light of this incident, everyone should exercise caution and take necessary precautions. Crowd control should be maintained, and the directions from the fire brigade and police regarding adequate lighting, entry-exit points, and overall safety must be fully followed so everyone can cooperate,” he added.

Tension broke out among visitors at the Chorbagan Sarbojonin community Durga Puja pandal on Saturday after a portion of the exit gate structure collapsed.

Chief Minister Adhikari, accompanied by the BJP state president and party Rajya Sabha members, arrived at Calcutta Medical College to inquire about the condition of those admitted.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the stampede.

PM Modi on X said that the stampede in Kolkata is saddening, and also offered condolences to the bereaved families.

“Wishing the injured a speedy recovery,” the Prime Minister said.

He further added that the West Bengal government is providing all possible help to the affected families.

“The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” the PMO wrote on X.