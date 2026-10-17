MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, DC, Oct. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ThinkCareBelieve announces a New Report on the events of the 91 st Week of President Trump's second term in office , part of a weekly series covering all the exciting achievements and events as they happened since President Trump took office in January 2025. The article can be accessed in full at

This article provides details and direct links to primary sources covering the following:



What names will be made public for congressional sexual-misconduct because of the House vote 420-0 to force the public release of taxpayer funded settlement records? Will Members of Congress be made to pay Americans back?

How are phantom ActBlue donations connecting back to Ukraine, and why is that detail expected to accelerate the investigation?

What did the FBI and HSI just dismantle in their“Joint Disruption Week,” taking down millions of fraudulent accounts and freeing trafficked workers? How did this protect millions of Americans from becoming victims of fraud?

Why did tensions explode between President Trump and Zelenskyy this week after a major U.S.-Russia energy deal, and what systems did the U.S. reportedly shut down?

How did taxpayers end up paying for Obamacare coverage on people who were already dead or already covered by Medicare-and how much is being stopped? How does the U.S. government plan to reimburse Obamacare recipients for over-payment?

What's behind the $1.21 billion Treasury penalty on Bank of America (one of the largest ever), and what national-security risks were involved?

How is the Trump administration accelerating arrests of noncitizen voters, and what does that mean for the coming mid-term elections? What massive $21 billion semiconductor investment is creating tens of thousands of jobs in New York-and what other manufacturing and energy wins are stacking up?

ThinkCareBelieve ' s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. The article highlights events that took place in America, and can be used as a reference, a resource or a review.

America's Weekly Golden Chronicle here:

How The Children Are Being Found:

The Trump Administration's Agenda for Greatness:

How President Trump Helped Real People:

The Seth Rich FBI Files:

Finding the Children:

Election Integrity:

Anthony Fauci 's Diary and Hearing:

OxferdC0mma:

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